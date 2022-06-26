KCR to inaugurate T-Hub phase-II on June 28: KTR

Sharing an image of T-Hub’s new facility, Rama Rao tweeted, “Delighted to announce that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao garu will be inaugurating the new facility of T-Hub on June 28, giving a huge fillip to the Hyderabad innovation ecosystem (sic)”. — Twitter

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate T-Hub's new facility in the city on Tuesday, IT minister K.T.Rama Rao said in a tweet on Sunday.

The minister further shared former US President Abraham Lincoln’s famous quote "The best way to predict your future is to create it".

He said T-Hub's new facility was built at a cost of Rs 276 crore in an area covering 3.5 lakh square feet and is expected to be India’s largest prototyping facility.

T-Hub rents out office and meeting space, and offers services such as connections with mentors and investors, to startup companies in the technology sector.

The first phase of T-Hub has already been operational since 2015 and it has provided over 1,100 national and international startups access to technology, talent, mentors, customers, corporates, investors and government agencies. T-Hub also provides thought leadership for Telangana and other state and central government organisations to build innovation ecosystems.

It has garnered about Rs 1,800-crore investment and provided employment to over 2,500 people in Hyderabad. T-Hub Phase-I is spread across 70,000 sq ft and has been home to over 300 startups to date. It is a partnership between the government of Telangana, the International Institute of Information Technology, the Indian School of Business and the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research and the private sector.