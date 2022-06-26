  
Nation Politics 26 Jun 2022 KCR to inaugurate T- ...
Nation, Politics

KCR to inaugurate T-Hub phase-II on June 28: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 26, 2022, 11:42 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Rao said T-Hub's new facility was built at a cost of Rs 276 crore in an area covering 3.5 lakh square feet
Sharing an image of T-Hub’s new facility, Rama Rao tweeted, “Delighted to announce that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao garu will be inaugurating the new facility of T-Hub on June 28, giving a huge fillip to the Hyderabad innovation ecosystem (sic)”. — Twitter
 Sharing an image of T-Hub’s new facility, Rama Rao tweeted, “Delighted to announce that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao garu will be inaugurating the new facility of T-Hub on June 28, giving a huge fillip to the Hyderabad innovation ecosystem (sic)”. — Twitter

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate T-Hub's new facility in the city on Tuesday, IT minister K.T.Rama Rao said in a tweet on Sunday.

Sharing an image of T-Hub’s new facility, Rama Rao tweeted, “Delighted to announce that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao garu will be inaugurating the new facility of T-Hub on June 28, giving a huge fillip to the Hyderabad innovation ecosystem (sic)”.

The minister further shared former US President Abraham Lincoln’s famous quote "The best way to predict your future is to create it".

He said T-Hub's new facility was built at a cost of Rs 276 crore in an area covering 3.5 lakh square feet and is expected to be India’s largest prototyping facility.

T-Hub rents out office and meeting space, and offers services such as connections with mentors and investors, to startup companies in the technology sector.

The first phase of T-Hub has already been operational since 2015 and it has provided over 1,100 national and international startups access to technology, talent, mentors, customers, corporates, investors and government agencies. T-Hub also provides thought leadership for Telangana and other state and central government organisations to build innovation ecosystems.

 

It has garnered about Rs 1,800-crore investment and provided employment to over 2,500 people in Hyderabad. T-Hub Phase-I is spread across 70,000 sq ft and has been home to over 300 startups to date. It is a partnership between the government of Telangana, the International Institute of Information Technology, the Indian School of Business and the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research and the private sector.

...
Tags: kcr inaugurate t-hub new facility, ktr tweet


Latest From Nation

The probe also found that the corporation was paying provident funds and ESI to former outsourced employees, as their replacements continued to work the same IDs. However, this causes problems for workers to access their respective benefits. — Representational image/DC

Vigilance team finds irregularities in Khammam corporation

Although Jupally (in picture) claimed that his tussle with the MLA was personal and the party was in no way connected, the party leadership is understood to be angry over the incident as it tarnished the image of the party. — DC file image

TRS leadership warns warring factions in all districts against spat in public

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would deposit the amounts in Srikakulam on Monday by the press of a computer button. — Representational Image/DC

CM Jagan to deposit Rs 6,595 cr of Amma Vodi today to help 82,31,502 students in AP

TRS MP Balka Suman — DC Image

TRS warns BJP to remove TRS countdown clock



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Uddhav warns legal action as Sena rebels float a new block

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray comes out of Sena Bhavan after Shiv Sena's meeting, at Dadar in Mumbai, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Murmu calls up Sonia, Pawar for support

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu while filing her nomination papers for presidential election, in New Delhi, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Atmakur bypoll: YSRC candidate Mekapati Vikram wins with 82,742 majority

Mekapati Vikram Reddy is greeting his supporters outside the counting centre in Atmakur after his victory on Sunday. (DC)

Oppn parties propose Sharad Pawar as joint candidate in Prez polls

A file photo of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar (PTI)

Security cover of 16 rebel Sena MLAs removed by Maharashtra govt, claims Shinde

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde with Minister of Agriculture of Maharashtra Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse and other rebel MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->