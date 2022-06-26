Goud helps dropout go back to school

The minister immediately called up the management of Rishi Vidyalayam, a noted private school in the town, and requested them to admit the boy with hostel accommodation and offered to bear all his expenditure. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Excise minister V. Srinivas Goud on Sunday offered to fund the education of a school dropout — Vijay Kumar — who discontinued his education after Class 7 due to poverty. The minister immediately admitted the boy to a private school and provided him with clothes, books and shoes.

The minister promised to bear all his study expenses until he settles down in his life.

The incident happened on Sunday when he visited the Maisamma temple to offer prayers in his Mahabubnagar constituency. The boy, who was selling cool drinks near the temple, rushed to the minister and caught his hand and started weeping to request the minister to help him to continue his education.

The minister was moved by the boy’s request. He took him into his vehicle and gathered all his details. The boy told the minister that his parents discontinued his studies due to poverty and expressed his strong desire to continue his studies.

The minister immediately called up the management of Rishi Vidyalayam, a noted private school in the town, and requested them to admit the boy with hostel accommodation and offered to bear all his expenditure.