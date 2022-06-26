  
Nation, Politics

CM Jagan to deposit Rs 6,595 cr of Amma Vodi today to help 82,31,502 students in AP

Published Jun 26, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2022, 12:35 am IST
This is the third year in a row the funds are distributed, this time for the 2021 - 22 academic year
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would deposit the amounts in Srikakulam on Monday by the press of a computer button. — Representational Image/DC
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would deposit the amounts in Srikakulam on Monday by the press of a computer button. — Representational Image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government would deposit Rs 6,595 crore  directly into the bank accounts of Jagannanna Amma Vodi beneficiaries. This will help 82,31,502 students studying from Class 1 to Inter.

This is the third year in a row the funds are distributed, this time for the 2021 - 22 academic year. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would deposit the amounts in Srikakulam on Monday by the press of a computer button.

The state government is offering Rs 15,000 as aid for every poor mother who sends her children to school. The government provided Rs 19,618 crore under the Amma Vodi scheme. The government offered this financial assistance to 42,33,098 mothers during the 2019-20 academic year, of the order of Rs 6,349.53 crore.  Financial assistance to 44,48,865 mothers during the academic year 2020-21 was of  Rs 6,673crore.

The financial assistance to 43,96,402 beneficiaries (mothers) during the academic year 2021-2 was Rs 6,595 crore.

The officials stated that in 2019-20, the first year of the scheme,  the Jagan government has given exemption to students from the minimum 75 per cent attendance norm. The same was continued in 2020-21 due to the Corona pandemic.  The government has set the minimum attendance stipulation for the Amma Vodi scheme with the intention of significantly reducing the number of dropouts in schools by encouraging mothers to send their children to schools regularly.

 

Officials said the rules of 75 per cent attendance etc were framed when the scheme was introduced in 2019. The government has relaxed this attendance provision for the academic years 2019-20 due to its first-time implementation and in the wake of the sudden closure of educational institutions due to the Corona in 2020-21.

As educational institutions are operating as usual since last September, 51,000 students will not be able to receive the benefits of Amma Vodi in 2021-22, with the re-enactment of the 75 per cent attendance requirement on school days.

Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had stated that he believed the objective of schemes like Amma Vodi, Mana Badi Nadu Nedu, Vidya Kanuka, Goru Mudda, the English medium in government schools, CBSE implementation and MoU with Byjus will help AP students compete better with the students from other parts of the world. 

 

