Atmakur by-election: YSR Congress candidate leads with 58,000 votes

Published Jun 26, 2022, 1:26 pm IST
Vikram Reddy secured a lead of 5,337 votes in the first round and he improved his voting margin to 58,230 votes after 14 rounds of counting
Mekapati Vikram Reddy, YSRC candidate for Atmakur bypoll, offers bouquet to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File image: By arrangement)
Nellore: YSR Congress nominee for the by-election to Atmakur assembly constituency, Mekapati Vikram Reddy is far ahead of his rivals with respect to vote share. The counting of votes has begun at 8 am on Sunday in an engineering college at Atmakur.

When 14 rounds of counting is over, Vikram Reddy secured 71,252 votes as against 13,205 votes secured by his nearest rival BJP's Bharat Kumar, 3691 votes by BSP candidate Obulesu and 2990 votes polled to NOTA.

Vikram Reddy secured a lead of 5,337 votes in the first round and he improved his voting margin to 58,230 votes after 14 rounds of counting.

Six more rounds are left to complete the counting process.

BJP was banking on anti-incumbency vote and votes of TD, which is not in the fray. But the saffron party's hopes seem to have dashed, going by the vote share secured by it.

