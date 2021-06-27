Nation Politics 26 Jun 2021 Suspense ends, Revan ...
Nation, Politics

Suspense ends, Revanth Reddy new TPCC chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 27, 2021, 12:51 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2021, 12:51 am IST
Senior leaders strongly opposed giving the post to Revanth Reddy, who joined the Congress just before the 2018 polls from the TDP
Revanth Reddy (Photo: Facebook @revanthofficial)
 Revanth Reddy (Photo: Facebook @revanthofficial)

HYDERABAD: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday appointed Anumula Revanth Reddy, a doughty opponent of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), replacing N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The appointment ends more than two years of suspense over the TPCC chief after Uttam Kumar Reddy offered to step down following the party’s debacle in the 2018 state elections.

 

Soon after his appointment, Revanth Reddy, the party’s Malkajgiri Lok Sabha member, thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. He also called on former CLP leader Kunduru Jana Reddy, senior leader Mohd Ali Shabbir and Vem Narender Reddy.

In other appointments, Sonia Gandhi retained former cricketer and former MP Mohd Azharuddin as working president. She also appointed former minister J. Geetha Reddy, former MP M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy and B. Mahesh Kumar Goud as working presidents.

 

This apart, the TPCC got 10 vice-presidents: Chandrashekhar Sambhani, Damodhar Reddy, Ravi Mallu, Podem Veeraiah, Suresh Shetakar, Vem Narender Reddy, Ramesh Mudiraj, Gopishetty Niranjan, T. Kumar Rao and Javeed Ameer.

Former deputy Chief Minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha was named chairman of the election management committee. Former MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy was appointed chairman of the AICC programme implementation committee.

Senior leaders strongly opposed giving the post to Revanth Reddy, 51, who joined the Congress just before the 2018 polls from the Telugu Desam Party.

 

However, his image as a firebrand leader, his relentless campaign against the TRS government, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao are said to have worked in his favour.

...
Tags: revanth reddy, tpcc chief, telangana congress, congress chief, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, n. uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

TMC leader Yashwant Sinha (4L) with NCP President Sharad Pawar (C) and other Rashtriya Manch leaders after a meeting at Pawar's residence, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)

NCP hints Opposition alliance not possible without Congress

KCR held a review meeting with ministers, collectors and additional collectors of all districts at Pragathi Bhavan on Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes on Saturday. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

KCR reviews plan with top officials

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala. (Photo:DC)

Chilkur priest pushes for Dalit as TTD chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Twitter blocks IT minister's account for flouting US rule

Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo:PTI)

AIADMK slams Sasikala for 'audio politics', trying 'divide and rule' tactic

Hitting out at Sasikala for attempting

Top BJP leaders discuss preparations for assembly polls in 5 states in 2022

BJP National President JP Nadda at a meeting with party's National General Secretaries at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Photo: Twitter @BJP4India)

Will continue as Karnataka CM for next two years, says Yediyurappa

Speculation has been rife for some time now that efforts were on, by a section of the ruling BJP to exert pressure for unseating Yediyurappa. (Photo: PTI/File)

Coup in LJP; Chirag Paswan gets ejected, uncle in saddle

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan arrives to meet party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras at his house, in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham