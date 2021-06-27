Nation Politics 26 Jun 2021 KTR hands over 2BHK ...
KTR hands over 2BHK houses to 330 beneficiaries in city

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 27, 2021, 12:35 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2021, 12:35 am IST
Rama Rao said that the market rate of each flat in Ambedkarnagar would sum up to Rs1.5 crore
 K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday handed over 330 double bedroom houses to beneficiaries residing in Ambedkarnagar near the Hussainsagar in Secunderabad. (Photo:DC/Surenderreddy Singireddy)

HYDERABAD: Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday handed over 330 double bedroom houses to beneficiaries residing in Ambedkarnagar near the Hussainsagar in Secunderabad. The houses have been built under the state government’s dignity housing scheme.

Expressing his delight at the project, Rama Rao said that the market rate of each flat in Ambedkarnagar would sum up to Rs1.5 crore. He said that no other state has taken up a housing programme of this magnitude.

 

The minister pointed out that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was standing by the people and helping them realise their dreams like having an own house and performing marriages of daughters through the Kalyana Laxmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes. He appealed to the beneficiaries to not dump waste in the Hussainsagar Lake. He asked them to plant saplings and make the area green.

Each dwelling unit would cost Rs 8.65 lakh, including infrastructure. Apart from a lift, the projects have overhead tanks, sumps, streetlights, and shops, which would be leased out, within the premises.

 

Animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi and GHMC officials were present.

...
Tags: ktr, 2bhk houses, housing programme, kcr, telangana, hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


