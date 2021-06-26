Kamal Haasan announces new appointments, to also be MNM General Secretary

Kamal Haasan had earlier announced that he will take measures to strengthen the party. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: In a post-poll shake-up following the drubbing in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder-president Kamal Haasan on Saturday announced new appointments, and will also be the party General Secretary.

The changes come in the wake of a spate of resignations, including then vice president R Mahendran, after the elections where the party, along with its allies, could not return even a single legislator.

Two key political advisors, as many vice presidents, three State Secretaries, an additional Central Governing Body member, Coordinator of the Narpani Iyakkam (welfare) Wing were appointed today, a party release quoting Haasan's virtual interaction with functionaries said.

"More such appointments will be made in the days to come. The newly appointed state secretaries have represented the party in the 2021 TN State Assembly elections," he said.

"The Party President shall take the additional responsibility of General Secretary" of MNM, it added. The appointments come in the wake of an exodus in the party following its poor show in the April 6 polls, with then close confidante of Haasan, R Mahendran, calling it quits from the organisation blaming lack of democracy. More senior functionaries, including former IAS officer Santhosh Babu who contested the polls, had also left the party, some citing personal reasons as well.

Haasan had earlier announced that he will take measures to strengthen the party. Veteran politician Pala. Karuppiah and former aide of ex-President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam, Ponraj Vellaisamy have been appointed political advisors while A G Mourya and Thangavelu are vice presidents, Organisation and Implementation and Activation, respectively.

Senthil Arumugam, Siva Elango and Sarath Babu, a well-known entrepreneur, are State Secretaries with different responsibilities.

While Haasan appointed Sripriya Sethupathi as Central Governing Body member, G Nagarajan is Coordinator of Narpani Iyakkam Wing. "Join me in welcoming these new appointees who have dedicated their life to serving the people. They will work with you to strengthen the party. Cooperate with them to the fullest. The Local Body elections are coming soon, we must get ready to face it," Haasan added.