Nation Politics 26 Jun 2021 Kamal Haasan announc ...
Nation, Politics

Kamal Haasan announces new appointments, to also be MNM General Secretary

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2021, 2:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2021, 2:51 pm IST
Senthil Arumugam, Siva Elango and Sarath Babu, a well-known entrepreneur, are State Secretaries with different responsibilities
Kamal Haasan had earlier announced that he will take measures to strengthen the party. (PTI Photo)
 Kamal Haasan had earlier announced that he will take measures to strengthen the party. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: In a post-poll shake-up following the drubbing in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder-president Kamal Haasan on Saturday announced new appointments, and will also be the party General Secretary.

The changes come in the wake of a spate of resignations, including then vice president R Mahendran, after the elections where the party, along with its allies, could not return even a single legislator.

 

Two key political advisors, as many vice presidents, three State Secretaries, an additional Central Governing Body member, Coordinator of the Narpani Iyakkam (welfare) Wing were appointed today, a party release quoting Haasan's virtual interaction with functionaries said.

"More such appointments will be made in the days to come. The newly appointed state secretaries have represented the party in the 2021 TN State Assembly elections," he said.

"The Party President shall take the additional responsibility of General Secretary" of MNM, it added. The appointments come in the wake of an exodus in the party following its poor show in the April 6 polls, with then close confidante of Haasan, R Mahendran, calling it quits from the organisation blaming lack of democracy. More senior functionaries, including former IAS officer Santhosh Babu who contested the polls, had also left the party, some citing personal reasons as well.

 

Haasan had earlier announced that he will take measures to strengthen the party. Veteran politician Pala. Karuppiah and former aide of ex-President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam, Ponraj Vellaisamy have been appointed political advisors while A G Mourya and Thangavelu are vice presidents, Organisation and Implementation and Activation, respectively.

Senthil Arumugam, Siva Elango and Sarath Babu, a well-known entrepreneur, are State Secretaries with different responsibilities.

While Haasan appointed Sripriya Sethupathi as Central Governing Body member, G Nagarajan is Coordinator of Narpani Iyakkam Wing. "Join me in welcoming these new appointees who have dedicated their life to serving the people. They will work with you to strengthen the party. Cooperate with them to the fullest. The Local Body elections are coming soon, we must get ready to face it," Haasan added.

 

...
Tags: kamal haasan, tamil nadu assembly elections, makkal needhi maiam, 2021 tn state assembly elections, makkal needhi maiam new appointments
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam to contest from 154 Assembly segments

Latest From Nation

Six genome sequencing labs are being set up at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura. (PTI Photo)

Delta Plus variant: Centre asks Karnataka to take up immediate containment measures

The area had witnessed rains for the past few days following which pits in the riverbed were filled with rain water. (Representational Image: PTI)

Four of family drown while crossing river in Telangana

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (PTI Photo)

Tokyo Olympics: TN CM Stalin announces Rs 3 crore prize money for gold medal winners

The women dependents of those persons, who died due to COVID-19 and belonged to the age group of 18- 60 years, were eligible for the loan. (Representational image: PTI)

Kerala women agency's loan scheme to help kin of COVID victims



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Coup in LJP; Chirag Paswan gets ejected, uncle in saddle

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan arrives to meet party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras at his house, in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Amit Shah to focus on talks with farmer unions

A file picture of the farmers protest in Singhu Border (Image Source: Prakash Singh/AFP)

Twitter blocks IT minister's account for flouting US rule

Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo:PTI)

AIADMK slams Sasikala for 'audio politics', trying 'divide and rule' tactic

Hitting out at Sasikala for attempting

Will continue as Karnataka CM for next two years, says Yediyurappa

Speculation has been rife for some time now that efforts were on, by a section of the ruling BJP to exert pressure for unseating Yediyurappa. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham