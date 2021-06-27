Nation Politics 26 Jun 2021 Center defers green ...
Center defers green nod to Rayalaseema Lift Scheme

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 27, 2021, 12:02 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2021, 12:02 am IST
Ministry directed AP to furnish clear drawings, layouts and charts besides details of land acquisition and ayacut proposed to be serviced
Srisailam dam. (Photo:PTI)
KURNOOL: The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has deferred granting of environmental clearances to Rayalaseema Lift Scheme (RLS), which has become a bone of contention between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. It ministry sought a detailed impact assessment on six points. It also directed the AP government to address the objections raised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The ministry further directed AP to furnish clear drawings, layouts and charts besides details of land acquisition and ayacut proposed to be serviced.

 

Contending that there was no clarity in the application submitted by AP government, the MoEF asked the state how much water the state proposes to utilise for the scheme. It also found fault with state government request for amendments in the permission granted to the Telugu Ganga project.

Tags: rayalaseema lift scheme, ngt, ministry of environment and forests, andhra pradesh, krishna water, telugu ganga project
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


