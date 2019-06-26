Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 26 Jun 2019 TRS may abstain duri ...
Nation, Politics

TRS may abstain during voting on triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha: Telangana CM

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2019, 6:06 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 6:10 pm IST
The TRS, led by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, had adopted the same strategy in December last year.
'Last year, we participated (in the debate) and skipped (voting), this time also we may do the same,' the leader said, on condition of anonymity. (Photo: File)
 'Last year, we participated (in the debate) and skipped (voting), this time also we may do the same,' the leader said, on condition of anonymity. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) may abstain during voting on the triple bill in Lok Sabha, a senior party leader said Wednesday.

The TRS, led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had adopted the same strategy in December last year.

 

"Last year, we participated (in the debate) and skipped (voting), this time also we may do the same," the leader said, on condition of anonymity.

"I think, opposing it (the bill) will create some problems, supporting it will also create some problems," he told PTI.

The central government introduced the fresh triple talaq bill in the Lok Sabha last Friday.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019 became the first legislation to be tabled in Parliament by the Narendra Modi-led government in its second term.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had asserted the legislation was a must for gender equality and justice.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM, an ally of the TRS, is vehemently opposed to the bill.

TRS, which has nine members in the Lok Sabha and six in the Rajya Sabha, said recently it would give issue-based support to the BJP-led NDA government, similar to what it did in its previous term.

The Telangana Congress had Tuesday demanded that the ruling TRS make its stand clear on the triple talaq bill.

The TRS had supported the BJP-led NDA government by abstaining during voting on the bill in Lok Sabha last December, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee minorities wing chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail said.

"TRS should make its stand clear on whether it was in favour of the bill or against it. TRS cannot simply go into hiding to facilitate the BJP government pass the bill in Parliament," he said.

Sohail asked Rao to direct his party MPs to oppose the bill in Parliament if his outfit was against it.

...
Tags: telangana, trs, triple talaq bill, lok sabha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Nitish Kumar had earlier announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar AES deaths: Families of 4 children get Rs 4 lakhs ex-gratia

A day after the human wall of women was organised by the ruling front on January 1, two women had trekked the holy hills and offered prayers at the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: File)

Sabarimala temple issue led to LS poll debacle: CPI(M)

Mandaviya holds the Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers portfolios. (Photo: ANI)

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya rides bicycle to Parliament

Though the two parties fought the 2014 Maharashtra assembly polls separately, both the sides have indicated that they will fight the upcoming state election together. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi meets NCP leader Supriya Sule



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

The video made from the compilation of satellite images released by ESA Sentinel shows rapidly depleting water levels in Puzhal lake - one of five key water bodies keeping the city afloat - between April and June - highlighting the severity of the situation. (Photo: AP | File)
 

On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Malaika Arora shares beautiful view from her bathtub; see

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Kia Seltos: 5 things you should now

The South Korean carmaker will become the second new brand to enter India this year after MG Motor.
 

After fight with Tusshar, I called the cops, reveals Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘Social media consumed me’: 29-year-old US YouTube celebrity who was found dead

The day before he went missing, he had unsettled his fans by posting an eight-minute video voicing suicidal thoughts. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 poised to be Apple Watch killer

As of now, there is no word on what this device looks like as there have been no leaked images or mocked-up renders of the same. (Photo: Future)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi meets NCP leader Supriya Sule

Though the two parties fought the 2014 Maharashtra assembly polls separately, both the sides have indicated that they will fight the upcoming state election together. (Photo: File)

Defamation suit against Kejriwal: Court records statement of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta

During the Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal, by citing a tweet by Gupta, had told a Punjabi news channel that BJP was trying to get him killed by his own Personal Security Officer (PSO). (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah in J&K to review security situation for Amarnath Yatra

The Home minister is slated to visit the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, they said. (Photo: File)

Lynching of youth an example of religious intolerance: TMC's Saugata Roy

India should finely balance the situation as it has a significant interest in the two countries. (Photo: ANI)

PM betraying people of Andhra by denying special category status to state: Cong

'We hope the new government of YSRCP will take stridently take up this important issue with BJP,' Randeep Surjewala said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham