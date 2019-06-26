Cricket World Cup 2019

TMC delegates to visit Bhatpara on June 28 to take stock of post-violence situation

ANI
Published Jun 26, 2019, 8:46 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 8:46 pm IST
On June 20, clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to the ruling TMC and the BJP in Bhatpara.
 Earlier in the day, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is ‘liable for Bhatpara’. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: A delegation of the ruling Trinamool Congress party will visit Bhatpara on June 28 to take stock of the situation after the violence which claimed lives of two people and left several others injured in the area.

On June 20, clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to the ruling TMC and the BJP in Bhatpara. The area comes under Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, a seat won by the BJP. During the violence, the two groups hurled crude bombs at each other and gunshots were also fired.

 

Earlier in the day, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is "liable for Bhatpara."

"Just see Bhatpara what's happening today after giving them vote... They are hiring thousands of RSS (members) from outside. We condemn the incident where a man was pushed out of the train for not chanting the slogan," she said in state Assembly.

On Tuesday, a BJP delegation had submitted its report to party's national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged killing of its workers and violence in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district.

...
