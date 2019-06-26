Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 26 Jun 2019 Shah reviews securit ...
Nation, Politics

Shah reviews security situation in J-K on his maiden official visit

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2019, 7:00 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 7:00 pm IST
Breaking away from protocol, Governor Satya Pal Malik, accompanied by his advisors and some top officials, received Shah at airport.
The Home minister was briefed about the overall security situation in the state, especially in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. (Photo: ANI)
 The Home minister was briefed about the overall security situation in the state, especially in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Signifying the importance given to Jammu and Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chose the state for his maiden visit after assuming office and reviewed the security situation.

Breaking away from protocol, Governor Satya Pal Malik, accompanied by his advisors and some top officials of the state administration, received Shah at the airport, officials said. Governors in the past have normally only received the prime minister while visiting the state.

 

Immediately after his arrival here, the Home minister, who is on a two-day visit, chaired a high-level meeting of civil administration officials and top bosses of various security agencies in the state, the officials said.

Malik, his advisor in-charge Home Affairs K Vijay Kumar, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, state Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, DGP Dilbagh Singh and divisional commissioners from the Valley and Jammu were present in the meeting, they said.

The Home minister was briefed about the overall security situation in the state, especially in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, the officials said.

The officials also informed Shah about various steps taken to eliminate the top militant leadership, while ensuring that the ultras are not able to carry out Pulwama-like attacks, they said.

Shah was also briefed about the steps taken for ensuring smooth and safe conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra, which is due to commence on July 1, the officials said. The Home minister is slated to visit the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, they said. He is also scheduled to meet the families of policemen killed in militant attacks in the state.

...
Tags: amit shah, jammu and kashmir, srinagar, pulwama, crpf
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

( Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

'Yamuna Water Taxi Project will be a new means of urban transportation. It will not only give a boost to tourism but will also help reduce traffic congestion in the city,' Mandaviya said. (Photo: File)

Yamuna Water Taxi Project to be new means of urban transportation: Mansukh Mandaviya

He alleged that govt suffers from 'megalomania', claiming it used its advertisement measures to pressure the media. (Photo: ANI)

Govt using suppressive tactics against media: Cong leader in Lok Sabha

Siddaramaiah, who had won the Assembly elections from Badami, has not visited the constituency even after people requested him to attend various programs. (Photo: File)

After ‘where is our MLA’ campaign, Siddaramaiah to visit constituency



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

633 divers set world record for seabed clean up in Florida

The team of divers managed to remove 1,626 pounds of trash and 60 pounds of fishing lines from the ocean floor. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

The video made from the compilation of satellite images released by ESA Sentinel shows rapidly depleting water levels in Puzhal lake - one of five key water bodies keeping the city afloat - between April and June - highlighting the severity of the situation. (Photo: AP | File)
 

On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Malaika Arora shares beautiful view from her bathtub; see

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Kia Seltos: 5 things you should now

The South Korean carmaker will become the second new brand to enter India this year after MG Motor.
 

After fight with Tusshar, I called the cops, reveals Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘Social media consumed me’: 29-year-old US YouTube celebrity who was found dead

The day before he went missing, he had unsettled his fans by posting an eight-minute video voicing suicidal thoughts. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

After ‘where is our MLA’ campaign, Siddaramaiah to visit constituency

Siddaramaiah, who had won the Assembly elections from Badami, has not visited the constituency even after people requested him to attend various programs. (Photo: File)

BJP's next target is to form govt in Telangana: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The BJP leader also accused KCR of promoting himself instead of working for Telangana's development. (Photo: PTI/File)

Reports of Hurriyat leaders ready for talks with Centre a conjecture: Farooq Abdullah

Contending that situation in Jammu and Kashmir is changing, Governor Satya Pal Malik had on June 22 said that separatist Hurriyat Conference leaders were ready for talks with the Centre. (Photo: File)

Karnataka Mahila Cong holds protest demand ban on EVMs

Sowmya Reddy, MLA, said, 'Every progressive country has ballot paper elections and we too should go back to ballot paper for the sake of transparency'. (Photo: ANI)

'BJP ran parallel administration in WB during LS polls,' says Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee further stated that the Opposition parties need to come together against the BJP. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham