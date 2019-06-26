Cricket World Cup 2019

Reports of Hurriyat leaders ready for talks with Centre a conjecture: Farooq Abdullah

Published Jun 26, 2019, 6:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 6:35 pm IST
'I hope they talk about it and get into a solution as soon as possible,' Farooq Abdullah said.
Contending that situation in Jammu and Kashmir is changing, Governor Satya Pal Malik had on June 22 said that separatist Hurriyat Conference leaders were ready for talks with the Centre. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday downplayed reports of Hurriyat leaders being ready for talks with Central government, saying it is all a 'conjecture'.

"As the governor has mentioned a few days back that the Hurriyat leaders are ready for talks with the Central government, it is a conjecture. They haven't issued any statement so far," Abdullah told.

 

While asserting that the meeting should be held, he said, "I hope they talk about it and get into a solution as soon as possible."

