Chandrababu Naidu defends Praja Vedika building, cites YSR statues

Hyderabad: TD president and former AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that the AP government’s decision to demolish the Praja Vedika building was not correct. He arrived at Hyderabad on Tuesday morning after completing his foreign visit. Several TD leaders met Mr Naidu at his residence and discussed the latest political developments in AP and across the nation.

Reacting to AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision on the demolition of the Praja Vedika building, Mr Naidu said that in the past, YSR statutes were installed at several places without permission. When the TD leaders brought the attacks on TD workers to Mr Naidu’s notice, he said that the law and order situation was deteriorating in the state. He condemned the attacks on the TD cadre and said that state government had reduced security to his family members too.

Among those who met Mr Naidu was former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao. He reportedly told Mr Naidu about the cases registered against his son and daughter. Several people had complained against them for allegedly collecting “K Tax” during the past five years and police had filed several cases against them.

Telangana state TD leaders L. Ramana, former MP Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy and Aswaraopet TD MLA M. Nageswara Rao also met Mr Naidu. Mr Ramana briefed Mr Naidu about the membership drive to be taken up in July. He said that the TD has appealed to the government for land in all the districts for construction of party office buildings in TS but there was no response. He informed Mr Naidu that they have decided to meet the TS Chief Secretary.