BJP's next target is to form govt in Telangana: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Hyderabad: Bolstered by the BJP's success victory on fwon four Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, party's national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that their next target is to form government in the southern state.

"I thank people of Telangana for giving 20 per cent votes to us in the general elections. BJP won 303 seats, while NDA got over 350. But the victory in Telangana and West Bengal is very special for us. We have won four seats here. But we are not satisfied, we will work to form government in non-BJP ruled states as well in the coming time," Chouhan said while addressing a press conference here.

He said that the BJP is growing fast in Telangana and will further expand here. "Our next target is to form government in Telangana in 2023 Assembly elections," the BJP leader said.

In the Assembly polls held in December 2018, K Chandrashekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won an overwhelming majority of 88 seats out of 119, while the BJP won just one. However, in the recently concluded parliamentary elections TRS won only nine seats while three seats went to the Congress.

Chouhan alleged that Chief Minister KCR has given a 'vaastu' advisor the status of a minister.

"Telangana people are fed up with one family politics. There is corruption here. I was also three-time Chief Minister. Telangana Chief Minister has not visited Secretariat here. The money which was meant for people welfare is being spent to construct new Assembly and Secretariat. Why does he not visit secretariat? It is a mystery. 'Vaastu' advisor has been given the status of a minister," he said.

The BJP leader also accused KCR of promoting himself instead of working for Telangana's development.

"Policies of the central government have not been implemented in Telangana. He (KCR) does not go to attend the meeting of NITI Aayog. He does not care about Telangana's development and always involved in promoting himself. I see his advertisements on the front page daily in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh said that the BJP is not planning to topple the Congress government in his home state and added that it would fall on its own.

Chouhan further said that BJP's membership campaign drive will start from July 6 on the birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the membership drive which will continue till August 11," he said.