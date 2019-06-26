Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 26 Jun 2019 BJP's next targ ...
Nation, Politics

BJP's next target is to form govt in Telangana: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

ANI
Published Jun 26, 2019, 6:40 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 6:42 pm IST
Chouhan alleged that Chief Minister KCR has given a 'vaastu' advisor the status of a minister.
The BJP leader also accused KCR of promoting himself instead of working for Telangana's development. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The BJP leader also accused KCR of promoting himself instead of working for Telangana's development. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: Bolstered by the BJP's success victory on fwon four Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, party's national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that their next target is to form government in the southern state.

"I thank people of Telangana for giving 20 per cent votes to us in the general elections. BJP won 303 seats, while NDA got over 350. But the victory in Telangana and West Bengal is very special for us. We have won four seats here. But we are not satisfied, we will work to form government in non-BJP ruled states as well in the coming time," Chouhan said while addressing a press conference here.

 

He said that the BJP is growing fast in Telangana and will further expand here. "Our next target is to form government in Telangana in 2023 Assembly elections," the BJP leader said.

In the Assembly polls held in December 2018, K Chandrashekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won an overwhelming majority of 88 seats out of 119, while the BJP won just one. However, in the recently concluded parliamentary elections TRS won only nine seats while three seats went to the Congress.

Chouhan alleged that Chief Minister KCR has given a 'vaastu' advisor the status of a minister.

"Telangana people are fed up with one family politics. There is corruption here. I was also three-time Chief Minister. Telangana Chief Minister has not visited Secretariat here. The money which was meant for people welfare is being spent to construct new Assembly and Secretariat. Why does he not visit secretariat? It is a mystery. 'Vaastu' advisor has been given the status of a minister," he said.

The BJP leader also accused KCR of promoting himself instead of working for Telangana's development.

"Policies of the central government have not been implemented in Telangana. He (KCR) does not go to attend the meeting of NITI Aayog. He does not care about Telangana's development and always involved in promoting himself. I see his advertisements on the front page daily in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh said that the BJP is not planning to topple the Congress government in his home state and added that it would fall on its own.

Chouhan further said that BJP's membership campaign drive will start from July 6 on the birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the membership drive which will continue till August 11," he said.

...
Tags: k chandrashekhar rao, bjp, shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

( Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

'Yamuna Water Taxi Project will be a new means of urban transportation. It will not only give a boost to tourism but will also help reduce traffic congestion in the city,' Mandaviya said. (Photo: File)

Yamuna Water Taxi Project to be new means of urban transportation: Mansukh Mandaviya

He alleged that govt suffers from 'megalomania', claiming it used its advertisement measures to pressure the media. (Photo: ANI)

Govt using suppressive tactics against media: Cong leader in Lok Sabha

The Home minister was briefed about the overall security situation in the state, especially in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. (Photo: ANI)

Shah reviews security situation in J-K on his maiden official visit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

633 divers set world record for seabed clean up in Florida

The team of divers managed to remove 1,626 pounds of trash and 60 pounds of fishing lines from the ocean floor. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

The video made from the compilation of satellite images released by ESA Sentinel shows rapidly depleting water levels in Puzhal lake - one of five key water bodies keeping the city afloat - between April and June - highlighting the severity of the situation. (Photo: AP | File)
 

On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Malaika Arora shares beautiful view from her bathtub; see

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Kia Seltos: 5 things you should now

The South Korean carmaker will become the second new brand to enter India this year after MG Motor.
 

After fight with Tusshar, I called the cops, reveals Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘Social media consumed me’: 29-year-old US YouTube celebrity who was found dead

The day before he went missing, he had unsettled his fans by posting an eight-minute video voicing suicidal thoughts. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

After ‘where is our MLA’ campaign, Siddaramaiah to visit constituency

Siddaramaiah, who had won the Assembly elections from Badami, has not visited the constituency even after people requested him to attend various programs. (Photo: File)

Reports of Hurriyat leaders ready for talks with Centre a conjecture: Farooq Abdullah

Contending that situation in Jammu and Kashmir is changing, Governor Satya Pal Malik had on June 22 said that separatist Hurriyat Conference leaders were ready for talks with the Centre. (Photo: File)

Karnataka Mahila Cong holds protest demand ban on EVMs

Sowmya Reddy, MLA, said, 'Every progressive country has ballot paper elections and we too should go back to ballot paper for the sake of transparency'. (Photo: ANI)

'BJP ran parallel administration in WB during LS polls,' says Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee further stated that the Opposition parties need to come together against the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

TRS may abstain during voting on triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha: Telangana CM

'Last year, we participated (in the debate) and skipped (voting), this time also we may do the same,' the leader said, on condition of anonymity. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham