Nation, Politics

'BJP ran parallel administration in WB during LS polls,' says Mamata Banerjee

ANI
Published Jun 26, 2019, 6:19 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 6:19 pm IST
Banerjee went on to add that '2019 election was not a real election'.
Banerjee further stated that the Opposition parties need to come together against the BJP. (Photo: ANI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of running a "parallel administration" in the state during the Lok Sabha elections.

"Central government is trying to run parallel administration. From the last five years, we are fighting and we will continue to fight. We did not want post-poll violence. BJP had run parallel administration as police and all was under the Election Commission," Banerjee said in the state Assembly.

 

"In total, 10 people died in this violence. We are investigating how two BJP workers were killed and (death in) Amdanga was due to enmity. One section of media is working as the mouthpiece of the BJP and are creating hype over Barrackpore issue," she added.

"I don't believe that in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Congress did not get seats. Even I don't believe that CPM's votes were shifted to the BJP," she said.

She further stated that the BJP is "liable for Bhatpara."

"Just see Bhatpara what's happening today after giving them vote... They are hiring 1,000s of RSS (members) from outside. We condemn the incident where a man was pushed out of the train for not chanting the slogan," she said.

In Bhatpara, two people were killed and several others were injured on June 20 after clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to ruling TMC and the BJP. The area comes under Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, a seat won by the BJP.

Banerjee further stated that the Opposition parties need to come together against the BJP.

"We have to continue our fight for the greater interest of the people," she said.

Tags: mamata banerjee, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


