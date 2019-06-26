Cricket World Cup 2019

AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat moves SC against disqualification notice

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2019, 4:31 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 4:31 pm IST
Sehrawat is given a week’s time by the Delhi Assembly speaker to submit his reply over joining the BJP.
Former AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat (Photo: Videograb)
 Former AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat (Photo: Videograb)

New Delhi: Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Devender Sehrawat Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice under the anti-defection law issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat for joining the BJP.

The mater was mentioned for urgent listing before a vacation bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai.

 

The bench initially told senior advocate Soli Sorabjee, appearing for Sehrawat, to approach the Delhi High Court in the matter. Later, the bench asked Sorabjee to circulate the petition and to mention the matter before it on Thursday.

Besides Sehrawat, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat has also issued notice to another rebel AAP MLA Anil Bajpai after the party moved a petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law for joining the BJP.

Sehrawat and Bajpai were on Tuesday given a week’s time by the Delhi Assembly speaker to submit their replies over joining the BJP.

While Sehrawat is a legislator from Bijwasan, Bajpai represents the Gandhi Nagar constituency.

Tags: aap, bjp, devender sehrawat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


