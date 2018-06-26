search on deccanchronicle.com
Row over appointment of Kerala AICC leader as incharge for Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Jun 26, 2018, 6:11 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2018, 6:11 am IST
Mr Sudheeran said Mr Srinivasan had never worked in the Congress in Kerala, and the party had not benefited from him.
 KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran

Hyderabad: The appointment of Congress leader Srinivasan Krishnan from Kerala as AICC secretary and incharge of Telangana State party affairs has become controversial with Kerala PCC former chief V.M. Sudheeran alleging that AICC president Rahul Gandhi had appointed him on the recommendation of his brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi on Monday, Mr Sudheeran said Mr Srinivasan had worked as a director for many years in Mr Vadra’s company, and that he was given the Congress post as a “gift”.

 

Mr Sudheeran said Mr Srinivasan had never worked in the Congress in Kerala, and the party had not benefited from him.

Several party leaders alleged that the party does not recognise those who work but rewards those who help the Gandhi family. 

Mr Srinivasan justified his appointment as AICC secretary, stating that Mr Gandhi has given him the post with a view that technocrats should join the Congress. 

He had resigned his civil service job in 2012 and joined the Congress and was working as a full-time member, Mr Srinivasan told mediapersons.,

He said that the prerogative of appointing a leader was with Mr Gandhi. Mr Srinivasan condemned the allegation that he had been appointed on the recommendation of Mr Vadra.

Tags: srinivasan krishnan, rahul gandhi, robert vadra, v.m. sudheeran
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




