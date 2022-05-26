Financial assistance given to kin of Subrahmanyam

KAKINADA: The family members of Dalit driver V. Subrahmanyam were provided Rs 4.12 lakh ex gratia out of the total Rs 8.25 lakh, and rice and essential commodities for three months. The Dalit youth was allegedly murdered by YSRC MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar.

The compensation was made under the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes Atrocities Prevention Act provisions. Anaparthi MLA Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy and Kakinada revenue divisional officer B.V. Ramana handed over the ex gratia and essentials.

The mother of Subrahmanayam would get Rs 5,000 pension per month and house sites would be sanctioned for her and the deceased’s wife. They would be given Rs 1.8 lakh each for construction of the house. A government job would be provided to one of the family members.

They asked Subrahmanyam’s family members to immediately inform the police if anyone was harassing them.