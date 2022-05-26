Byelection in Atmakur on June 23

Goutham Reddy’s (in picture) younger brother Mekapati Vikram would be the YSR Congress nominee. Chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy gave his nod for his candidature last month. The BJP said it would field a candidate. — Twitter

Nellore: The Election Commission has issued the notification for holding a by-election to the Atmakur assembly constituency in SPSR Nellore district on June 23.

According to a commission press release, the gazette notification for the election will be issued on May 30. The last date for nominations is June 6, the date of scrutiny on June 7, the last date for withdrawal on June 9 and the polling will be held on June 23. The counting will be on June 26 and the date before which the election process shall be completed is June 28.

The Atmakur seat became vacant following the exit of sitting MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who died of cardiac arrest on February 21 last.

The election is being held along with by-elections for assembly and parliament seats in UP, Tripura, and the NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi and Jharkhand on the same date.

Goutham Reddy’s younger brother Mekapati Vikram would be the YSR Congress nominee. Chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy gave his nod for his candidature last month. The BJP said it would field a candidate.

After a few interactive sessions with party cadres and leaders in Atmakur segment, Vikram Reddy has begun a door-to-door in the Atmakur segment as part of Gadapa Gadapadu Prabhutvam programme.

His father and former MP Mekapati Rajamohan is also accompanying Vikram Reddy for most part.