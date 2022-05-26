Nation Politics 26 May 2022 PM Modi calls for en ...
PM Modi calls for end to family rule

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published May 26, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated May 27, 2022, 7:21 am IST
HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday the people of Telangana has already made up their mind to defeat the “family-run and corrupt” Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and vote the BJP to power in the next Assembly polls.

“The people here are looking forward to have an imandar sarkar (honest government), the PM said. Addressing party activists who greeted him at Begumpet airport, the Prime Minister also took a dig at Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao and his penchant for superstitions.

 

Without naming the CM, the PM termed him as andh viswas ka gulam, (a slave to superstitions). The PM wondered how people are being superstitious even in the technology-driven 21st Century.

Modi expressed his concern that the state and the people would suffer because of the CM’s belief in superstitions and declared himself as a strong believer in science and technology.

The PM’s observations gained significance in the backdrop of the Chief Minister not stepping into the Secretariat for years and even building a new Secretariat by razing the old one to rubble, by citing problems of vaastu.

 

Amid loud cheers and sloganeering by party activists, the prime minister foresaw the BJP’s victory in the next state polls. “Telangana logon ne man bana liya hai..Telangana mein badlaav pakka hai.. Telangana mein bhajapa thay hai” (People of Telangana have already decided to bring in change and it’s certain that the BJP will come to power), Modi said.

Modi announced that the leadership was aware of the attacks being carried out on BJP activists in TS and there would be a befitting reply. He called upon the people to get rid of the pariwaarvadi (dynasts’) party “which alone has reaped the benefits” of the separate statehood for Telangana. Dynasty politics, he stressed, “is a major threat to democracy and should be rooted out.”

 

BJP state president, Bandi Sanjay, Union minister Kishan Reddy, BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman, BJP Madhya Pradesh state in-charge Muralidhar Rao and others welcomed the PM at the airport.

Modi said the politics of family rule focused on how a single-family can stay in power and loot as much as they can.

