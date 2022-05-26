Nation Politics 26 May 2022 Minister Dadisetti s ...
Nation, Politics

Minister Dadisetti sees TD conspiracy behind Amalapuram arson

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 26, 2022, 1:00 am IST
Updated May 26, 2022, 7:19 am IST
Minister for Roads and Bridges, Dadisetti Raja (Facebook)
  Minister for Roads and Bridges, Dadisetti Raja (Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Roads and Bridges, Dadisetti Raja, has alleged that there was a conspiracy by Chandrababu Naidu behind the Amalapuram incident.

“Naidu was responsible for the Tuni incident in the past and now he is responsible for the Amalapuram incident. The name of Konaseema district was changed as per the wishes of the people and with the consent of all political parties including the Telugu Desam,” he told the media here on Wednesday.

 

Raja alleged that Chandrababu Naidu behind the Amalapuram incident. “The conspiracy he hatched was to set fire to a minister's house,” he said.

“Chandrababu is doing such things as he is unable to digest the support coming to the YSRC’s Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthavam,” the minister said.

He said the protesters chanted slogans like Jai Jana Sena and Jai Pawan Kalyan. In fact, Chandrababu and Pawan were leading the agitators from behind, he said and warned them that the YSRC government will punish the culprits.

 

Minister Raja recalled that Naidu and Pawan had demanded giving the name of BR Ambedkar to Konaseema district. “Intellectuals, public associations and the people as a whole unanimously supported the naming of Konaseema-Ambedkar district. However, when the government decided to go ahead with that, the TD and the Jana Sena raised a hue and cry.”

He alleged that the TD and the Jana Sena conspired in a coordinated manner, speaking one way in front of the people and in another way behind the people. In the process, they sought to disturb peace in Konaseema. Such a conspiracy in politics should be condemned by all people and such parties should be punished in future elections, he said.

 

Minister Raja said Naidu is the only villain in the state. “Chandrababu was villain to NTR, YSR, KCR, Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga, Jagan, to everyone, he said.

He recalled that it was Naidu who first went to Konaseema district and later Pawan; “and they hatched a conspiracy to disturb law and order if only to defame the Jagan-led government and to divide the people on caste lines.”

...
Tags: amalapuram violence, naidu tuni incident, jai jana sena, minister dadisetti raja
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


