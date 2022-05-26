Jagan's social justice bus yatra starts rolling

YSRC leaders estimate that nearly 40,000 people will attend the YSRC bus yatra at the Sports Ground in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. — By arrangement

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC government's social justice bus tour – Samajika Nyaya Bheri – set off from Srikakulam on Thursday to end in Anantapur on May 29.

Total 17 ministers belonging to BC, SC, ST and minority communities participated in the yatra. Senior ministers Dharmana Prasadarao and Botsa Satyanarayana flagged off the bus from Seven Road junction in Srikakulam after a public meeting.

“Our government's goal is to ensure that everyone in the community lives with dignity. There should be no differences in the name of caste and religion. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who believes in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's principles of social justice, our government has ensured social justice for people of the state at a far better level,” the ministers underlined.

They maintained that power now stands transferred to the poorer and weaker sections in the state.

Minister Adimulapu Suresh said the aim of the yatra is to make people aware of benefits the YSRC government is extending through its various schemes to ensure social justice. The bus yatra will explain to people what opportunities are being provided to backward classes in policymaking, he pointed out.

Ministers also emphasised that Jagan has given opportunity to elected representatives from BCs, SCs and STs in the state cabinet. Members of these communities have also become chairpersons of 56 corporations. 672 of them have been nominated as directors of various organisations.

YSRC leaders estimate that nearly 40,000 people will attend the YSRC bus yatra at the Sports Ground in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. Rajamahendravaram superintendent of police Aiswarya Rastogi inspected various security arrangements being made at this ground.

Aiswarya Rastogi said traffic will be diverted from Friday afternoon in Rajamahendravaram City. Vehicles and buses going to Thadithota, Syamala Centre and Kotipalli Bus Stand will be diverted to NH 16. Vehicles coming from Ravulapalem will be diverted to ILTD Junction, Balajipeta, Bommuru Centre and Morampudi centre to RTC complex. Vehicles coming from Kovvuru will go to RTC Complex through Kotipalli Bus Stand, ILTD Junction and Morampudi.

Vehicles of people coming to the meeting must be parked at the Arts College Grounds.