Election code saves MLAs and field staff from grueling summer

Nellore: The ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme was halted in Nellore district on Thursday as the model code of conduct for the Atmakur bypoll came into effect.

This gave a breather to YSRC leaders and activists who were working on the door-to-door campaign to highlight the government welfare schemes under the severe summer sun. For many, the relief will be shortlived as they will be drafted for the bypoll campaign.

Besides the heatwave, the legislators were facing a piquant situation when people who were denied welfare schemes questioned.

“Government officials including ward and village volunteers, who are drawing salaries from the government, cannot go along with people’s representatives because of the election code,” said a senior officer, explaining the suspension of the campaign.

In a lighter vein, he said the election code helped mandal parishat development officer, the staff of the village and ward secretariats and volunteers apart politicians to escape the summer heat.