Amalapuram violence: All steps taken to restore normalcy, says Home minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 26, 2022, 7:43 am IST
Updated May 26, 2022, 8:51 am IST
The minister said though the SP, DSP and other police personnel came under attack from the agitators, the police maintained their cool
Home Minister Taneti Vanitha (Facebook)
 Home Minister Taneti Vanitha (Facebook)

Vijayawada: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has lauded the police for controlling the violence in Amalapuram on Tuesday. She also praised the cops for providing protection to the people even as some of the police personnel suffered minor injuries in the stone-pelting by the protesters there.

The minister said though the SP, DSP and other police personnel came under attack from the agitators, the police maintained their cool. She appreciated the police personnel for practising the tenets of “friendly policing.”

 

The home minister condemned the attack on the houses of a minister and an MLA and said those who resorted to such attacks were arrested.

Meanwhile, DGP Rajendranath said the situation in Amalapuram was under control and he advised the people not to worry about any further violence. A large number of police personnel were deployed to avoid any incident in Konaseema district, he said.

The DGP held a tele-conference with the Eluru DIG and the SPs on Wednesday to take stock of the developments in Konaseema district. The DGP said seven cases were booked and 46 agitators were arrested. Special teams were formed to nab 72 suspects.

 

The police have rounded up all the rowdy sheeters in the district as a precautionary measure, he said, and sounded confident that no incident would occur there now. He said the violence at Amalapuram was caused by the spread of wrong news on social media platforms.

He said that those who resorted to torching the Collectorate building and the houses of a minister and an MLA and three buses were booked under non-bailable provisions of law.

...
Tags: amalapuram violence, vanitha praises police
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


