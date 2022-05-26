Daily flight from Kadapa to Delhi

IndiGo operates services between Kadapa and Hyderabad every day while the services between Kadapa - Vijayawada and Kadapa-Chennai are available on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. — Representational image/DC

ANANTAPUR: With steps taken by the state government for expansion of the airport and increasing the number of flights to various destinations, Kadapa airport is turning into a major transport destination in the Rayalaseema region.

The airport operates daily flights connecting several cities.

Flights to Hyderabad from Kadapa and from Kadapa to Hyderabad are being operated everyday. For four days, there are flights between Kadapa and Vijayawada -- Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

Airport director Shivaprasad said operation of flights by Indigo was restarted from Kadapa on March 27 along with arranging connectivity with several major cities.

After Trujet Airlines cancelled its services from Kadapa airport in 2016, with connectivity arranged between Kadapa and Hyderabad via Tirupati, chief minister Jagan initiated steps to resume the services from the decades-old airport.

IndiGo then came forward to operate services from Kadapa along with arranging connectivity to several destinations from Tirupati and Hyderabad.

IndiGo operates services between Kadapa and Hyderabad every day while the services between Kadapa - Vijayawada and Kadapa-Chennai are available on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The connecting facility to Goa, Thiruvanthapuram, Madurai, Bhubaneswar, Rajahmundry, Raipur, Indoor, Jabalpur, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Jaipur, Surat, Ranchi and New Delhi is available every day.

Another aircraft will be operated between Kadapa via Chennai, that will have connecting flights towards Vadodara, Coimbatore, Madurai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Mysore.

In addition, Bengaluru-based aircraft with connectivity from Kadapa are available for air towards Tiruchirapalli, Udaypur, Madurai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Mysore.