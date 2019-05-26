Cricket World Cup 2019

Palaniswami must tender his resignation: DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran

ANI
Published May 26, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Raveendranath Kumar was the only All AIADMK leader who managed to win from the Theni seat in Tamil Nadu.
‘Edappadi K Palaniswami must take moral responsibility for the defeat of AIADMK in Lok Sabha elections,’ DMK leader and MP Dayanidhi Maran said. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘Edappadi K Palaniswami must take moral responsibility for the defeat of AIADMK in Lok Sabha elections,’ DMK leader and MP Dayanidhi Maran said. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MP Dayanidhi Maran on Sunday asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to resign following the defeat of AIADMK in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"Edappadi K Palaniswami must take moral responsibility for the defeat of AIADMK in Lok Sabha elections. The party managed to win on one seat in general elections because of money power. Palaniswami must tender his resignation," Maran told reportersin Chennai.

 

Raveendranath Kumar was the only All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader who managed to win from the Theni seat in Tamil Nadu.

23 seats were won by DMK while Indian National Congress (INC) won 8 seats in the state. The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) won 2 seats each, while the rest went to Indian Union Muslim League and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi with both winning one seat.

AIADMK which is in power in the state and an ally of the NDA on the national front faced this debacle even while the rest of the country saw BJP and its coalition partners winning 353 out of the total 542 Lok Sabha.

Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


