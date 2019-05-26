Cricket World Cup 2019

Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, to be felicitated at BJP office

PTI
Published May 26, 2019, 7:09 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2019, 7:14 pm IST
The prime minister is on his first visit to his home state after the Bharatiya Janata Party's massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.
Modi and Shah will be felicitated at the BJP office here in the evening and also address party workers. Modi will then visit his mother Hiraba Modi. (Photo: ANI twitter)
  Modi and Shah will be felicitated at the BJP office here in the evening and also address party workers. Modi will then visit his mother Hiraba Modi. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here Sunday evening.

After garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the airport, Modi drove to the city in a car with BJP president Amit Shah and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. Thousands of people lined the roads to greet him.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue near the Ahmedabad Airport. (ANI twitter)Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue near the Ahmedabad Airport. (ANI twitter)

The prime minister is on his first visit to his home state after the Bharatiya Janata Party's massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Modi and Shah will be felicitated at the BJP office here in the evening and also address party workers. Modi will then visit his mother Hiraba Modi.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, sardar vallabhbhai patel, narendra modi, amit shah
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


