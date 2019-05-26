Cricket World Cup 2019

Jagan Reddy meets KCR, bats for friendly relations between Andhra-T'gana

ANI
Published May 26, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Updated May 26, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Reddy, after winning the Andhra Assembly elections, was elected as YSRCP Legislature Party leader, after which he called on KCR.
YSRCP leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)
 YSRCP leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: YSRCP leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Saturday, during which the latter expressed confidence that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will have cordial relations going forward.

KCR made it clear that the policy of Telangana is to maintain cordial relations with neighbouring states. He said if water from Godavari and Krishna rivers are used effectively, both the states would prosper in all aspects.

 

Reddy, who won the recent Assembly elections held in Andhra Pradesh, was elected as YSRCP Legislature Party leader, after which he called on KCR along with his wife in Pragathi Bhawan on Saturday evening.

"Right from the beginning, it has been our intention to maintain cordial and friendly relations with neighbouring states. I personally went to Maharashtra State and met the Chief Minister Sri Devendra Fadnavis there. I personally took initiative on the aspect of water disputes between erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra resulting in hold up of construction of projects. I told that our policy would be live and let live. I also told that by solving disputes both the States will be benefited. With this, Maharashtra State came forward to cooperate," Rao said.

"As a result, we are able to construct Kaleshwaram and other projects. Our policy would be to maintain similar relations with the present Andhra Pradesh State also. Let us act in such a manner so that both the States are benefitted," he said.

"From River Godavari, about 3,500 TMC of water flows into the sea every year. Telangana State can make use of a maximum of 700-800TMC of water only. Rest of the water, Andhra Pradesh can make use of. Water from Godavari River may be diverted through gravity through Prakasham Barrage to Somasila project. With this, the entire Rayalaseema could be converted into fertile fields. With just two lifts the Godavari Water could be supplied to Rayalaseema. The Andhra Pradesh farmers may be provided with irrigated water by making use of River Godavari water," he added.

Both the leaders have agreed to have a meeting of officers of both states to discuss these issues.

Reddy is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30.

