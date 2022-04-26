TRS set to celebrate foundation day

Hyderabad: With the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) all set to celebrate its foundation day on April 27 with a plenary here, hoardings hailing the party head and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao are visible across TS and in other states as well.

They are on display in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Modi, as also in UP and Bihar.

The TRS hoardings carry Chandrashekar Rao’s image alongside those of son K.T. Rama Rao, daughter K. Kavitha, and nephew T. Harish Rao, among others.

These hoardings were put up by TRS leader from Qutbullapur constituency, ‘Telangana’ Sai, who boldly proclaimed that KCR, the Telangana Chief Minister, is the nation’s future leader.

With the slogan ‘Desh Ka Neta’, the hoardings in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar address the locals there in Gujarati. Those erected in Bihar’s capital Patna and Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow are in Hindi, highlighting the achievements of the Telangana CM.