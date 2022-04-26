Nation Politics 26 Apr 2022 TRS set to celebrate ...
Nation, Politics

TRS set to celebrate foundation day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 26, 2022, 3:55 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2022, 6:54 am IST
Hoardings hailing the party head and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao are visible across TS and in other states as well
TRS hoardings across state to mark the ruling party's foundation day on April 27. (DC)
 TRS hoardings across state to mark the ruling party's foundation day on April 27. (DC)

Hyderabad: With the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) all set to celebrate its foundation day on April 27 with a plenary here, hoardings hailing the party head and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao are visible across TS and in other states as well.

They are on display in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Modi, as also in UP and Bihar.

 

The TRS hoardings carry Chandrashekar Rao’s image alongside those of son K.T. Rama Rao, daughter K. Kavitha, and nephew T. Harish Rao, among others.
These hoardings were put up by TRS leader from Qutbullapur constituency, ‘Telangana’ Sai, who boldly proclaimed that KCR, the Telangana Chief Minister, is the nation’s future leader.

With the slogan ‘Desh Ka Neta’, the hoardings in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar address the locals there in Gujarati. Those erected in Bihar’s capital Patna and Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow are in Hindi, highlighting the achievements of the Telangana CM.

 

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 26 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

We shall give water to the tail-end areas of the ayacut under these reservoirs, if the BJP is voted to power, he said. He also promised to complete the Munirabad-Mahbubnagar railway works at the earliest. — Facebook

BJP completed reservoirs works: Bandi

G. Naga Srinivas and his wife Rajeswari, residents of Ramanthapur, completed the repayment in January 2018 but the bank officials failed to return the original sale deeds even by February 28, 2019, despite several reminders. — Twitter

ICICI loses papers, told to pay borrower

Regarding destruction of idols at Ramateertham, the minister (in picture) said the investigation into the incident was going on and very soon the culprits would be arrested. — Twitter

Idols consecrated atop 400-year-old Ram temple

The Ferring unit, which was originally planned to be set up in Maharashtra, chose Hyderabad as its home. This is a testament for the overall ecosystem in Telangana for life sciences and also the pro-business policies of the state government, which continue to attract global research and development leaders in life sciences, KTR (in picture) said. — Twitter

Life sciences major Ferring comes to Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

NCP youth wing resolution backs Pawar as UPA chairperson

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo:PTI)

India works for welfare: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)

Punjab government withdraws security cover to 184 VIPs

Bhagwant Mann. (ANI Image)

Biden says India's stand on Ukraine 'somewhat shaky'

President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington. AP/PTI

Congress remains silent on Kishor joining fold

Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->