Nation Politics 26 Apr 2022 Prashant Kishor decl ...
Nation, Politics

Prashant Kishor declines offer to join Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 26, 2022, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Apr 26, 2022, 4:49 pm IST
Says the party needs 'leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms'
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (DC File)
 Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (DC File)

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has put an end to speculations and announced that he has declined the offer from Indian National Congress to join the grand old party.

Announcing the news on Twitter on Tuesday, Kishor wrote that more than him, the party "needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms".

 

Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also confirmed the news by sharing on Twitter that " Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party.

 

Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) had on Sunday signed a deal with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to work together for the Assembly polls scheduled in December 2023. However, Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao had said that the TRS was working with the I-PAC and not with Kishor, when the media quizzed him about Kishor making attempts to join the Congress.

 

"Prashant Kishor introduced I-PAC to the TRS and I-PAC is working for us officially. We are not working with Prashant Kishor we are working with I-PAC. It's an agency working for multiple parties and the TRS is one among them. If Kishor pursues his political career with the Congress, it's his personal choice. Why should we bother about it? The agency will give inputs on election strategies which we will execute," Rama Rao said.

...
Tags: prashant kishor
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

I-PAC to oversee TRS’ poll campaign
Prashant Kishor will appeal to people for TRS' defeat: Revanth Reddy
Prashant Kishor has day-long meet with KCR

Latest From Nation

The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) comes following recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO). (AFP)

DCGI grants EUA to Corbevax for those aged 5-12, Covaxin for 6-12 age group

In one of the pleas filed in the top court, the petitioner said the high court has

Hijab ban: SC agrees to consider hearing pleas against Karnataka HC verdict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 90th anniversary of Sivagiri pilgrimage & Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya, in Thiruvananthapuram district. (PTI)

PM hails contributions of Sree Narayana Guru in fight against caste discrimination

MP Navneet Rana (ANI)

MHA seeks report from Maharashtra govt on MP Navneet Rana's complaint about arrest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shah to attend final meet of Bandi yatra

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

BJP tears into Opposition joint statement, alleges duplicity citing Bengal violence

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (ANI)

Sharad Pawar rules out NCP-BJP pact

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media during a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (PTI)

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

UP MLC polls: BJP headed for big win, but loses Varanasi to Independent candidate

BJP leader KP Srivastava flashes the victory sign after winning the Prayagraj seat in Uttar Pradesh MLC elections, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->