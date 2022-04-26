Prashant Kishor declines offer to join Congress

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has put an end to speculations and announced that he has declined the offer from Indian National Congress to join the grand old party.

Announcing the news on Twitter on Tuesday, Kishor wrote that more than him, the party "needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms".

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections.



In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 26, 2022

Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) had on Sunday signed a deal with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to work together for the Assembly polls scheduled in December 2023. However, Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao had said that the TRS was working with the I-PAC and not with Kishor, when the media quizzed him about Kishor making attempts to join the Congress.

"Prashant Kishor introduced I-PAC to the TRS and I-PAC is working for us officially. We are not working with Prashant Kishor we are working with I-PAC. It's an agency working for multiple parties and the TRS is one among them. If Kishor pursues his political career with the Congress, it's his personal choice. Why should we bother about it? The agency will give inputs on election strategies which we will execute," Rama Rao said.