Congress will never join hands with TRS: Revanth

Revanth criticised BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is currently on a padayatra in Assembly constituencies where the Congress is strong. (DC)

Karimnagar: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy visited Karimnagar district as part of the preparatory programme of party leader Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting in Warangal on May 6.

Revanth Reddy accompanied by the personal security team of Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to Hanamkonda district and inspected a private school ground and Arts and Science college ground in Hanamkonda along with a parking area, helipad and arrangements to made for providing meals.

Later, speaking to press persons, Revanth Reddy said that TRS was a “dongala party (party of thieves)” and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was “more dangerous than a poisonous snake. Congress will not even tolerate it if KCR’s shadow falls on it.”

“If the Congress joins hands with the TRS, then the BJP will be considered the main Opposition party in the state. Why will the Congress take a decision which will create a huge loss for it,” he asked.

The TPCC chief also criticised BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is currently on a padayatra in Assembly constituencies where the Congress is strong.

“Sanjay must declare what developmental works he has taken up for the people of Karimnagar who had elected him MP and sent to Parliament,” Revanth Reddy said.

In the initial stages, Sanjay created a ruckus by complaining against illegal mining business that is rampant in Karimnagar district but after getting his share of money he turned silent, Revanth Reddy alleged.