Backward districts to get special assistance: Kishan

Published Apr 26, 2022, 1:06 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2022, 1:06 am IST
Reddy said the central government has identified 3 districts — Jayashankar Bhupalpaly, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Asifabad — as backward in TS
HYDERABAD: A call to involve the youth in developmental activities was made by Union Minister Kishan Reddy during his visit to Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday.

Kishan Reddy, accompanied by former minister and Huzurabad BJP MLA Etala Rajendar, first offered prayers at Ramalayam temple in Rupireddy Palli village of Regonda mandal.

 

Later, he visited the PHC in the mandal and interacted with patients.
Kishan Reddy said the central government has identified three districts — Jayashankar Bhupalpaly, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Asifabad — as backward in Telangana state and would extend full support for providing better education, medical services and basic facilities to the people under the Aspiration Districts programme.

“The BJP government identified the Corona warriors and gave them prime importance for their excellent services during the hard pandemic times. The central government is going to take steps for administration of Covid-19 vaccination for those in the age-group of 5 to 12 soon,” he said.

 

As there are chances of a fourth wave, the people must follow the precautionary measures of wearing face masks without fail, Kishan Reddy suggested.

Later, the minister visited the Pandavula Gutta in Regonda mandal.
District forest officer Lavanya explained to the Union minister about the significance of the Pandavula Gutta.

Holding a review meeting with officials of the Mulugu and Bhupalpally district in Bhupalpally, Kishan Reddy said that the central government identified around 112 districts across the country as most backward and would develop them under Niti Ayog and with help from corporate companies.

 

MLAs of Manthani and Mulugu assemblies  Sridhar Babu and Seethakka, district collector Bhavesh Mishra, additional collectors Tripati, Diwakar and Mulugu DRO Rama Devi were present.

