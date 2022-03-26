Nation Politics 26 Mar 2022 Yogi Adityanath take ...
Nation, Politics

Yogi Adityanath takes oath at mega show with 52 ministers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 26, 2022, 6:45 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2022, 8:19 am IST
18 cabinet ministers, 14 MoS (Independent charge) and 20 MoS were administered oath of office along with the CM by governor Annadiben Patel
Yogi Adityanath attends his oath taking ceremony for the second time as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 Yogi Adityanath attends his oath taking ceremony for the second time as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister for the second term after the BJP won the politically crucial state in the recently-concluded Assembly elections. In the presence of BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J.P. Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, Mr Adityanath and 52 ministers took oath at Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. Some prominent names from the previous government, including Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh, were missing from the new team.

Eighteen cabinet ministers, 14 MoS (Independent charge) and 20 MoS were administered oath of office along with the CM by governor Annadiben Patel.

 

Keeping the UP's caste politics in mind, Yogi Adityanath's new team has 20 OBCs, nine Dalit, seven Brahmin, eight Thakur, two Vaishya, one kayashtha, one ST, one Sikh, one Muslim and two Bhoomihars.

Like the last BJP government, the CM will have two deputies -- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, who replaced Dinesh Sharma. While Mr Maurya had lost his Assembly seat, he is an MLC and a prominent OBC face. Mr Pathak is a Brahmin like his predecessor.

Though many new faces have been inducted in Yogi Adityanath's new team, some of the prominent faces who did not get a second chance include Shrikant Sharma, Siddharth Nath Singh, Satish Mahana, Jai Pratap Singh and Ashutosh Tandon.

 

BJP allies Apna Dal (S)'s Ashish Patel and Nishad Party's Sanjay Nishad are also included in Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet. Mr Patel is the husband of Anupriya Patel, a member of PM Modi's Council of Ministers.

Among those who have been repeated in the Cabinet include Suresh Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Nand Gopal Gupta, Dharam Pal Singh, Anil Rajbhar, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Jitin Prasada and Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary.

New faces in the team also include Swatantra Dev Singh, who is the BJP's state chief. Former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma, considered close to PM Modi, is also part of the Cabinet. He is an MLC and a vice president of the party. Former Uttarakhand governor and an OBC face, Baby Rani Maurya, is the only female in the Cabinet of ministers. In all, there are four women in the CM's new team. Another prominent name in the new team is that of former IPS officer  Asim Arun, a Jatav.

 

A new Muslim face Danish Azad Ansari replaced Mohsin Raza in the new team.

The BJP had broken a record in UP politics when after more than three decades, it retained power in the state with the largest number of Assembly seats. Yogi Adityanath, born as Ajay Singh Bisht in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal Panchur, is also the head of influential Gorakhnath Math.

...
Tags: cm yogi adityanath, cabinet ministers, apna dal (s), pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 26 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Congress leaders and functionaries stage dharna with empty gas cylinders in protest against the hike in price of LPG, at Tippapuram road in Vemulawada town under Rajanna Sircilla district on Friday. — DC Image/Puli Sharat Kumar

When BJP and TRS stage dharnas, who should solve people’s issues, asks Congress

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during their meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

India: No normalcy in ties till troops disengage in Ladakah

The state health authorities say that more than 40,000 claims have been received from the kin of those who died due to Covid. (Representational Image/AP)

No fake claims of ex gratia for COVID deaths: AP

Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Theater at the Indian Arena at the World's Fair in Dubai. (Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu)

CM Stalin showcases investment options in meeting with top UAE ministers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Biden says India's stand on Ukraine 'somewhat shaky'

President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington. AP/PTI

Dispel apprehensions on Pegasus, says former intelligence chief Venkateswara Rao

News

BJP ends Manipur suspense; Biren Singh will be CM again

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)

BJP to announce name of next Goa CM, stake claim to form govt

Goa caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (PTI file image)

Haryana passes anti-conversion Bill

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar during the state Budget session, in Chandigarh. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->