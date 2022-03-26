CM Stalin showcases investment options in meeting with top UAE ministers

Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Theater at the Indian Arena at the World's Fair in Dubai. (Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu)

Chennai: The visit to United Arab Emirates would enable Tamil Nadu become the Number One State in the country as the meeting with the Minister of Economics Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri and the External Commerce Minister Thani Bin ahmed Al Zeyoudi was highly reassuring, Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

The meeting was as strong as the relationship between Tamil Nadu and the Emirate, Stalin tweeted after calling on the two top ministers at the Dubai International Financial Centre on Friday and discussing investment possibilities with them.

Stalin extended an invitation to the two ministers to visit Tamil Nadu and also explained to them how conducive the atmosphere was in the State for starting new business ventures. He also requested the ministers to send a delegation of investors to the State.

The discussions revolved around strengthening commercial ties with the State and the UAE through joint ventures and new investments in sectors like agriculture, food processing, textiles and dresses, jewelry, precious stones, electric vehicles, motor vehicles and spare parts, engineering and renewable energy.

The meeting also dwelled on improving the commercial ties between Tamil Nadu and the medium, small, micro and middle level industries in the UAE through innovations and entrepreneurship, an official press release said.

Stalin, who was accorded a grand welcome by the Tamil people living in UAE, also inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Week at the Indian pavilion in the Dubai expo, which he went around as part of his five-day visit to the middle-east till March 28.

Speaking at the occasion he congratulated the Dubai government for the organization of the expo in such a grand manner and said that it was proof of the country’s capability to achieve quality and excellence in whatever they do.

Talking about Tamil Nadu, he said the expo gave an opportunity to showcase its products and display its production skills. Those who visited the stall would familiarize themselves with Tamil Nadu’s growth in various fronts, he said.

He also witnessed the cultural programme at the expo in which artistes from Tamil Nadu showcased their talents in various events that were expositional of Tamil artistic and cultural traditions.

Stalin left Chennai for Dubai by a special flight on Thursday evening with a view to bringing in business investments, raising the hopes of the members of the State legislature, who bid him bon voyage in the House, and others in developing the State’s industrial and business capabilities.