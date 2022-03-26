Nation Politics 26 Mar 2022 KCR turns surplus T ...
KCR turns surplus T into deficit T, says Bhatti

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 26, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2022, 7:36 am IST
Mallu said Sonia Gandhi helped form Telangana State with provisions for surplus funds but the TRS government messed up with its economy
Congress Legislature Party leader Mallubhatti Vikramarka (DC)
 Congress Legislature Party leader Mallubhatti Vikramarka (DC)

Khammam: Congress Legislature Party leader Mallubhatti Vikramarka alleged here on Friday that Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao’s eight-year-rule has turned Telangana from a surplus-budget state to a deficit-budget TS.

He said Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had helped form the Telangana State with provisions for surplus funds but the TRS government messed up with its economy and turned it into a bankrupt state. “The misuse of funds is taking place everywhere and wise spending is an old story now.”

 

He said that the double bedroom housing colonies set up by the state government were not provided with even the basic amenities. “There are no roads and drains in these colonies. Many houses have developed cracks due to defective construction and the beneficiaries of these housing schemes are in a sad plight,” he said.

The CLP leader, who led a Peoples’ March at Ammapet in Mudigonda mandal, said the government has decided to increase the power charges and added to the people’s burden in the post-Covid phase. “The price of edible oil per liter touched Rs 220, the gas cylinder price was increased and petrol and diesel prices are steadily going up. The rates of essential commodities are sky-rocketing. How can the common man face this situation,” he asked.

 

Vikramarka said the Peoples’ March aimed at highlighting the people’s problems. He said that in the assembly session, he had raised the issue of farmers of Mudigonda mandal, who faced losses after buying spurious sunflower seeds. “The chief minister directed the agriculture minister to invoke provisions of the Preventive Detention Act on the errant seed distributors. KCR has agreed to send farm officials to assess the loss of the crop, to pay compensation to the farmers,” he said.

Some activists from Madhira met Bhatti and urged him to ensure justice to those running small shops on the footpaths, who are being evicted by municipal officials. The CLP leader called collector Gautham, who then promised that alternative space could be arranged for the vendors to do their sales.

 

