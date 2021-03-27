KCR opposes AP's Rayalaseema lift irrigation project

The Telangana government has filed cases against the AP government in Supreme Court and the NGT and secured stay orders. Despite this, AP is attempting to go ahead with the works and we will not sit quiet, KCR said. — Twitter

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao came down heavily on the AP government for taking up work on the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme (RLIS) and Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) works in violation of norms.

The CM told the Assembly on Friday that Telangana state “will go to any extent” to stop these projects and reiterated that he will not compromise on the interests of Telangana, “come what may.”

He said the AP government had not responded to his friendly gesture of mutually sharing the Godavari river as the water in the Krishna at the Srisailam dam was not adequate.

“The Telangana government has filed cases against the AP government in Supreme Court and the NGT and secured stay orders. Despite this, AP is attempting to go ahead with the works and we will not sit quiet," Rao said.

He said great injustice had been done to the Telangana region in undivided Andhra Pradesh regime in terms of river water sharing. “Even after bifurcation, if AP behaves irresponsibly and tries to divert Krishna waters in violation of norms, we will not tolerate it,” Rao said.

The CM added that he will talk to the Karnataka government on the RDS project and take all measures to utilise 15.9 tmc ft share of Telangana completely.