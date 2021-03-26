TS Assembly clears retirement age hike Bill

The assembly on Thursday passed the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation Amendment Bill 2021 to enforce the retirement age hike with immediate effect. (Twitter/file photo)

Hyderabad: Finance minister T. Harish Rao has allayed fears of any hurdles in the fresh recruitment drives, on account of state government's recent decision to increase the retirement age of employees from 58 years to 61 years.

Speaking in the state Assembly on Thursday, Harish Rao made it clear that the retirement age hike will in no way impact the fresh recruitment drives. The government will soon issue job notifications to fill over 50,000 vacancies in various departments, he said.

The assembly on Thursday passed the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation Amendment Bill 2021 to enforce the retirement age hike with immediate effect.

Harish Rao, who introduced the bill, said some Opposition parties and vested interests groups were trying to mislead and provoke students and job-seekers through a misinformation campaign that the retirement age hike by three years will halt fresh recruitment drives in Telangana for the next three years.

"Chief Minister KCR garu has ordered promotion to all government employees based on their seniority. Promotions for over 80 per cent employees were already completed and the balance will be completed in a month. The promotions have created vacancies at lower levels. All these vacancies will be filled under direct recruitment. This apart, several vacancies existed in various departments. All these will be notified soon. The government will issue job notifications to fill over 50,000 posts," he stated.