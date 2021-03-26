Nation Politics 26 Mar 2021 TS Assembly clears r ...
Nation, Politics

TS Assembly clears retirement age hike Bill

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 26, 2021, 4:07 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2021, 7:22 am IST
The government will soon issue job notifications to fill over 50,000 vacancies in various departments, Harish Rao said
The assembly on Thursday passed the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation Amendment Bill 2021 to enforce the retirement age hike with immediate effect. (Twitter/file photo)
 The assembly on Thursday passed the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation Amendment Bill 2021 to enforce the retirement age hike with immediate effect. (Twitter/file photo)

Hyderabad: Finance minister T. Harish Rao has allayed fears of any hurdles in the fresh recruitment drives, on account of state government's recent decision to increase the retirement age of employees from 58 years to 61 years.

Speaking in the state Assembly on Thursday, Harish Rao made it clear that the retirement age hike will in no way impact the fresh recruitment drives. The government will soon issue job notifications to fill over 50,000 vacancies in various departments, he said.

 

The assembly on Thursday passed the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation Amendment Bill 2021 to enforce the retirement age hike with immediate effect.

Harish Rao, who introduced the bill, said some Opposition parties and vested interests groups were trying to mislead and provoke students and job-seekers through a misinformation campaign that the retirement age hike by three years will halt fresh recruitment drives in Telangana for the next three years.

"Chief Minister KCR garu has ordered promotion to all government employees based on their seniority. Promotions for over 80 per cent employees were already completed and the balance will be completed in a month. The promotions have created vacancies at lower levels. All these vacancies will be filled under direct recruitment. This apart, several vacancies existed in various departments. All these will be notified soon. The government will issue job notifications to fill over 50,000 posts," he stated.

 

...
Tags: rise in retirement age, harish rao, recruitment drive, telangana job offers, 50 thousand vaccines in government jobs, budget session, telangana budget session
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 26 March 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Many parents said that Intermediate examinations are slated for May, managements fear that the students would not pay the dues if classes were not held causing revenue loss to them. — Representational image/DC

Andhra Pradesh Junior colleges forcing students to attend classes

The Hyderabad high court quashed the charges framed against her by the CBI in June 2014. — By arrangement

Former CS Ratna Prabha as BJP nominee for Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election

Those who have not installed new water meters cannot avail of the facility of free drinking water. — Representational image

TS free drinking water scheme: Linking Aadhar with metres till April 30

Any suggestion and objection on the tendering process reating to the Polavaram irrigation project’s may be sent to the Commission by 5 pm on March 31. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

Polavaram additional works: tender for works costing Rs 683 crore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

YSRC's triumph is a vote of confidence in Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with other ministers at a cabinet meeting at Secretariat. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)

Pollsters see clear edge for TRS in MLC elections after KCR's strategy

Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao (L) and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (R). (ANI)

Mamata calls herself big donkey for not recognising true face of influential family

Taking on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his promise to implement the seventh pay commission for West Bengal government employees, Banerjee questioned the rise in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices. (Photo: PTI)

'Bharat Bandh': Rail, road transport likely to be affected in parts of country

According to the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, the nationwide shutdown will start at 6 am and it will be in force up to 6 pm across the country on March 26 which marks four months of the farmer agitation at Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala polls: BJP hopes to chug into Palakkad with E Sreedharan's candidature

The former technocrat, who has vowed to make Palakakad city the best in the country in five years, talks more development and less politics during the campaign meetings. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham