Implement every scheme under Navaratnalu: CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised officials at his office (CMO) to monitor the efforts at resolving grievances through the Spandana portal and implement every welfare scheme under Navaratnalu more effectively.

The CM inaugurated the updated modern Spandana portal that would better support village and ward secretariats at an event here on Friday. In specific, he asked officials to inform applicants the reason why a grievance could not be attended to, rather than keeping quiet about such cases.

House sites would be allotted to the applicants within 90 days’ time after completion of the processes, he said.

Jagan said the officials at all levels should track the petitions submitted by the people till the issues they raised were solved. The tracking mechanism should be strong. Grievances of people should not be ignored and officials of the CMO should be directly monitoring such efforts at lower levels of the bureaucracy.

While the reason for rejecting a grievance-related request must be conveyed to the complainant, it is also important that those whose complaints were attended to are also kept informed as to what action the officials took. If complaints are not stopped within a stipulated time, they should be taken note of and alerts should be sent to respective officials, he said.

The CM said clearing Spandana petitions would be a criterion while assessing the performance of collectors.

The new updated portal has 858 subjects and 3,758 sub-subjects; while in the old portal, there were 2,677 subjects and 27,919 sub-subjects. The updated portal would help save time.

The petitions can be submitted through village secretariats, call centers, via web application, mobile app and ar Praja Darbar. The petitions would be classified as critical, high, and general. The status of the petition will be known through a web link or by calling 1092 or through the village secretariat.

If a petitioner is not happy with the result, he can seek a review of the petition at district level or at the head of the department level. Feedback will be taken from citizens on the services. Surveys would be conducted on the quality of services in solving the grievances and third party auditing also will be done.

The chief minister said every scheme of Navaratnalu should be implemented effectively and officials should take necessary action if the names of eligible are missing in the beneficiaries’ list during the social audit of Navaratnalu schemes.

If anyone is left out in social audit, they should be given the opportunity to make an application within a period of one month from the date of implementation of the scheme.

The verification of the applications should be completed in the second month and the funds should be released in the third month. The implementation of the scheme would be considered complete after due process.

The CM asked officials to ensure that house sites are allotted within 90 days of receiving the applications and said it's the responsibility of the officials to hand over the house site pattas to the beneficiary in a stipulated time.

The officials said around one lakh new applications were received for house sites and their verification was done. Jagan told the officials to re-verify the applications by next month and take steps to allot house site pattas to the eligible applicants.

Land administration chief commissioner Neerab Kumar Prasad, IT, electronics and communications secretary G Jayalakshmi, science and technology secretary Vijay Kumar, AP state housing corporation MD Narayana Bharath Gupta and Arogyasri CEO Dr A Mallikarjuna were among the officials present.