Nation Politics 26 Mar 2021 'Bharat Bandh&# ...
Nation, Politics

'Bharat Bandh': Rail, road transport likely to be affected in parts of country

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2021, 1:03 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2021, 1:03 am IST
Farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws have called a complete 'Bharat Bandh'
According to the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, the nationwide shutdown will start at 6 am and it will be in force up to 6 pm across the country on March 26 which marks four months of the farmer agitation at Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri. (Photo: PTI)
 According to the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, the nationwide shutdown will start at 6 am and it will be in force up to 6 pm across the country on March 26 which marks four months of the farmer agitation at Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Rail and road transportation services are likely to be affected and markets may remain closed in parts of the country on Friday as farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws have called a complete 'Bharat Bandh', even as it will not be observed in four poll-bound states and Puducherry.

According to the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, the nationwide shutdown will start at 6 am and it will be in force up to 6 pm across the country on March 26 which marks four months of the farmer agitation at Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

 

In a video message, SKM leader Darshan Pal said that supplies of vegetables and milk will also stopped by the protesting farmers.

The Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting unions, appealed to protesting farmers to be peaceful and not get involved in any kind of illegitimate debate and conflict during the 'bandh'.

"All shops, malls, markets and institutions will remain closed under complete Bharat Bandh. All minor and big roads and trains will be blocked. All services will remain suspended except for ambulance and other essential services. The effect of Bharat Bandh will be observed inside Delhi as well," SKM said in a statement.

 

Senior farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said that road and rail transport will be blocked, claiming that markets will also remain closed.

The Morcha said that the 'bandh' will also be observed in the national capital.

Rajewal said that trade unions from organised and unorganised sectors, and transport and other associations have extended their support for the 'Bharat Bandh' call of farmer organisations on March 26.

"Farmers will block rail tracks in various places. Markets and transport services will be closed during 'Bharat Bandh'," Rajewal told PTI.

 

He said that however, emergency services like ambulance and fire will be allowed during the nationwide shutdown.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for the minimum support price on their crops.

Confederation of All India Traders, which claimed representation of eight crore traders in the the country, said that markets will remain open on March 26 as it is not participating in the 'Bharat Bandh'.

 

"We are not going to participate in 'Bharat Bandh' tomorrow. Markets will remain open in Delhi and other parts of the country. The ongoing deadlock can be resolved only through dialogue process. There should be discussions on amendments in the farm laws that can make existing farming profitable," CAIT's national general secretary Praveen Khandelwal told PTI.

The statement issued by the SKM claimed that various farmers' organisations, trade unions, student organizations, bar associations, political parties and representatives of state governments have supported the bandh call of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

 

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, who is also senior member of Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, said that the major impact of the 'Bharat Bandh' will be felt in Haryana and Punjab.

Kohar said that farmers have appealed to trader associations to close their shops during the nationwide shutdown as the three new agri laws will also affect them indirectly.

The farmer leader said that in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry, the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha has appealed to people to not observe 'Bandh' there.

Apart from repealing of three farm laws, the demands of protesting union include cancellation of all police cases against farmers, withdrawal of electricity bill and pollution bill and reduction in prices of diesel, petrol and gas.

 

So far, there have been 11 rounds of talks between the protesting unions and government, but deadlock continued as both sides stuck to their stand.

In January, the government had offered to suspend the farm laws for 12-18 months, which was rejected by the farmer unions.

...
Tags: bharat bandh on march 26, farmers protest, farmers against farm laws, farmers call for bharat bandh, farm unions, kisan ekta morcha


Latest From Nation

The elongated session witnessed several protests by the Opposition and repeated stalling of proceedings over the three contentious farm laws, rising fuel prices and the passage of the controversial NCT of Delhi Bill. — PTI

Budget session of Parliament adjourned sine die ahead of April 8 schedule

Senior officials in the Union health ministry said there is no need to panic as the government has ensured that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. — DC Photo

53K fresh cases in 24 hours, biggest 1-day rise in 5 months

Pawar is actively steering the alliance in Maharashtra and is also actively campaigning in poll bound states. — By arrangement

UPA is paralysed and non-Congress leader like Sharad Pawar should head it: Shiv Sena

Harish Rao said that no government had earlier considered for well-being of former legislators or had any concern towards them, but Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao felt the need to help them. — DC file photo

Pension hiked for former MLAs, MLCs in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

YSRC's triumph is a vote of confidence in Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with other ministers at a cabinet meeting at Secretariat. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)

Pollsters see clear edge for TRS in MLC elections after KCR's strategy

Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao (L) and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (R). (ANI)

Mamata calls herself big donkey for not recognising true face of influential family

Taking on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his promise to implement the seventh pay commission for West Bengal government employees, Banerjee questioned the rise in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala polls: BJP hopes to chug into Palakkad with E Sreedharan's candidature

The former technocrat, who has vowed to make Palakakad city the best in the country in five years, talks more development and less politics during the campaign meetings. (PTI)

Didn't see India, China war: US

Austin said that the US reaffirmed its commitment to a comprehensive and forward-looking defence partnership with India as a central pillar of its approach to the region. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham