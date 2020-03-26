Nation Politics 26 Mar 2020 Sonia writes to PM M ...
Nation, Politics

Sonia writes to PM Modi on corona, seeks risk allowance for healthcare workers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Mar 26, 2020, 4:00 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2020, 4:00 pm IST
we will support and collaborate fully with every step taken by the Union Government to ensure the containment of the pandemic
A doctor checks temperature of passengers at a bus stand as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, before they leave for their destinations, in Jammu. PTI photo
  A doctor checks temperature of passengers at a bus stand as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, before they leave for their destinations, in Jammu. PTI photo

New Delhi: As the country entered day two of the 21-day lockdown to contain Coronavirus, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday asked prime minister Narendra Modi to ensure that frontline health workers and doctors are provided with adequate supply of personal protective equipment like masks and Hazmat suits. She also sought a six-month “risk allowance” for the healthcare professionals beginning March 1.

In a letter to Mr Modi, the Congress president welcomed the 21-day lockdown announced by him and said that the entire nation stands as one in solidarity in the fight to halt and defeat the Corona pandemic.

 

“As president of the Indian National Congress, I would like to state that we will support and collaborate fully with every step taken by the Union Government to ensure the containment of the pandemic,” she said.

She said that as has been announced that the Union Government has allocated    Rs.15,000 Crore to fight the Coronavirus, including meeting the requirements of our doctors, nurses and health professionals.  “I would like to re-emphasize the urgent need to arm our doctors, nurses and health workers with ‘Personal Protection Equipment’ including N-95 masks and hazmat suits”.

She also sought the scaling up of manufacture and supply of these items so that not a single health professional faces the predicament of contracting or passing on COVID-19 owing to unavailability of ‘Personal Protection Equipment’.

Mrs Gandhi also asked the PM to address the uncertainty about designated hospitals and their locations and the number of beds, isolation chambers, ventilators, dedicated medical teams, medical supplies etc.

 “This has been caused by a paucity of information. Disseminating all essential information, including the locations of designated hospitals and their emergency phone line numbers is essential to facilitate management of the pandemic. A dedicated portal for sharing these and all other necessary information is one way forward,” she said.

 She also reiterated that the 21-day Lockdown comes at the peak of the harvesting season. The agricultural crop is ready for harvesting in most states by the end of March.

“With nearly 60 percent of India’s population being economically dependent on agriculture, it is imperative that the Union Government should take necessary steps to enable harvesting and procurement of crops at MSP”.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi


Related Stories

Second coronavirus death in Karnataka

Latest From Nation

Representative Image (PTI)

44 Covid19 cases in Telangana after doctor couple among three corona+

Representational Image. (AP)

73-yr-old coronavirus patient dies in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Indian students wait for news of their flight back to India at international airport in Manila, Philippines. PTI photo

Indian students stranded in philippines can return after travel ban is lifted

Representational Image. (PTI)

Over 1,200 people booked in Tamil Nadu for violating lockdown rules



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shivraj wins trust vote, Congress MLAs abstain

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo- PTi)

Congress: Modiji, please give them Nyay

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Twitter)

Coronavirus first, politics later, says Omar Abdullah after release

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdulah speaks to reporters upon his release from detention. (DC Photo: Habib Naqash)

Omar Abdullah walks free after months in detention

Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah: It's callous and cruel to keep Mehbooba Mufti in detention

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was released from detention on March 24, 2002. (DC Photo: Habib Naqash)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham