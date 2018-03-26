search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telangana employees associations staff unions warn TRS government

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2018, 1:39 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 1:39 am IST
They said if Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao abolishes CPS, employees at the state and national level will support his Third Front.
(Representational image)
 (Representational image)

Hyderabad: For the first time, all Telangana employees associations have put up a united fight against the TRS government. 

They held a massive public meeting “Sakala Udyogula Maha Sabha”  at Saroor Nagar stadium on Sunday demanding the state government to resolve their long-pending issues. If the government failed to act, they said they will be forced to intensify their agitation like they did during the struggle for Telangana statehood.

 

Over 100 associations extended support to the meeting and participated in large numbers from all the 31 districts. They said if Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao abolishes CPS, employees at the state and national level will support his Third Front.

They said employees were never forced to hold a public meeting on their demands in the last 70 years and if the CM fails to address their issues, he may lose the support of the employees forever.

At one point tension prevailed in when employees leader and TRS MLA V. Srinivas Goud addressed the meeting.

Mr Goud asked unions to maintain cordial relations with the Chief Minister and it is not proper to blame the four-year-old TRS government for their problems. He said CPS was not brought by KCR and blamed the Centre was not cooperating with then on any issue. Employees objected to Mr Goud’s speech and dema-nded him to leave the venue.

TNGOs president Karem Ravinder Reddy, who lead the agitation, said the government failed to resolve their eight major demands even after coming to power nearly four years ago.

Mr Reddy said the abolition of constributory pension scheme (CPS) and restoration of old pension scheme (OPS) was their main demand.

They also demanded the government to take transfers to staff in April, which were held up in Undivided AP eight years ago, promotions, gratuity and family pension to CPS staff, permanent allotment to staff working on 'order to serve', raising of retirement age from 58 years to 60 years and setting up of new Pay Revision Commission to revise salaries for staff, regularisation of contract staff and minimum salary of Rs 20,000 per month from them.

Tags: trs government, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, telangana employees associations
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple's CEO Tim Cook comments on Facebook's data breach scandal

“I think that this certain situation is so dire and has become so large that probably some well-crafted regulation is necessary,” Cook said.
 

It’s official: Did Nayanthara just confirm engagement to boyfriend Vignesh Shivan?

Nayanthara and beau Vignesh Shivan in one of their many selfies which go viral.
 

Video: Monkey with human-like face takes Chinese social media by storm

The video has been viewed at least eight million times (Photo: YouTube)
 

Google remembers Farooq Sheikh on 70th birth anniversary

Today's Doodle is a tribute to Farouque Sheikh's cinematic career in a style evocative of hand-painted movie posters of the 1970s. (Photo: Google)
 

Vote them out: In a new high for youth activism in US, thousands march against guns

In a historic groundswell of youth activism, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied across the US against gun violence Saturday, vowing to transform fear and grief into a ‘vote-them-out’ movement. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman shares shocking images of child with blisters caused due to cheap make-up

She wasn’t able to eat properly for days due to blisters and cracks on her lips (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bengaluru: Rohini Sindhuri fighting a losing ‘transfer’ battle?

Rohini Sindhuri

Miffed JD(S) will still keep backing Congress

JD(S) state president and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy participates in a road show at Jayanagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday

Bengaluru: Will Ashok Kheny’s induction cost Congress its Mayor?

Ashok Kheny with Congress leaders D. K. Shivakumar and KPCC chief G. Parameshwar on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Congress sought backing in bypolls: hDK

Karnataka JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy.

JD(S) retort to Siddaramaiah: We’ll field candidate for Rajya Sabha poll

JD(S) leader and former minister PGR Sindhia inaugurates the party’s ‘Kumara Parva’ padayatra in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham