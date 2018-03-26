search on deccanchronicle.com
Tamilisai Soundararajan hits out at Kamal Haasan on problems in film industry

Takes exception to Kamal’s support for Sterlite copper stir.
Chennai: The BJP has taken strong exception to Makkal Needhi Maiam founder-president Kamal Haasan for his support to the agitation against Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin and wondered if he is aware of the problems of workers in the film industry.

BJP state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan, who chose to target the actor-politician on a new issue, asked “are you aware of the fact that labourers and technicians of the film industry, who created you, are suffering without jobs due to the ongoing strike by the Tamil Film Producers Council? Are you with them?” 
Dr Tamilisai took to her official Twitter handle to take on Haasan who had said, “Media and Tamilians are obliged to participate in the Sterlite protests. I am with the people of Tuticorin. If the protesting team calls me, I will come.”

 

BJP chief further said that Kamal should focus on resolving the problems faced by the film industry first before voicing his concern for other issues.

A large number of people had gathered near the Chidambaram Nagar bus stand in Tuticorin on Saturday, protesting against the expansion plans of the copper smelter plant in the district and demanding the closure of the plant.

Meanwhile, on the launch of Chennai-Salem flight services under the Central government’s UDAN scheme on Sunday, Dr Tamilisai said the service would benefit the people including the poor to commute between the two cities faster at an affordable price. The UDAN scheme, she said is a boon for the people and even the industries. “I am delighted to take part in the inaugural flight and also the function,” she tweeted.

