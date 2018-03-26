NaMo app data stolen: Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official App was sharing data without users’ consent, a charge trashed by the BJP as a “fake story”.

After the ruling party accused the Congress and its president of having links with the disgraced data firm, Cambridge Analytica (CA), Mr Gandhi tweeted against NaMo App — the PM’s personal mobile application — based on a media report in which a French vigilante hacker has purportedly alleged that data was stolen from NaMo App without consent of the users. The Congress chief also accused the media of “burying” the story.

Mr Gandhi’s tweet said, “Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India’s Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies.”

The Congress president also attached a news story titled, “Data theft allegations reach PM Modi’s doorstep, French vigilante hacker’s stunning revelation.” Hitting back, the BJP said that Mr Gandhi was “no match” for Mr Modi and it was “amusing” to see Congress chief’s “fright” about the app.