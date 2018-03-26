search on deccanchronicle.com
N Chandrababu Naidu raises Jay’s graft with Amit Shah in big fight

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2018, 12:37 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 12:46 am IST
Mr Naidu asked whether Mr Shah would answer corruption allegations against his son before he questioned the TD.
AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: In a teleconference with MPs and important Telugu Desam leaders on Sunday, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said BJP national president Amit Shah should clarify the corruption allegations made against his son Jay Shah before pointing fingers at the Telugu Desam. 

Mr Naidu expressed his outrage at the letter Mr Shah wrote him which alleged corruption in his government and accused the TD of pulling out of the National Democratic Alliance in order to get political mileage. 

 

Mr Naidu asked whether Mr Shah would answer corruption allegations against his son before he questioned the TD. Reports had alleged that a firm owned by Mr Jay Shah saw a huge rise in turnover after the BJP came to power in 2014.

Mr Naidu said the BJP which was always speaking about morals had now resorted to degraded politics. The entire nation has observed the tactics the BJP used to gain Rajya Sabha seats in UP and Gujarat despite not having the required strength.

