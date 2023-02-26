Lokesh invites Junior NTR to enter active politics

Telugu Desam leader Nara Lokesh had welcomed his maternal cousin and Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popular as Junior NTR, to enter active politics through Telugu Desam while interacting with autorickshaw drivers and party cadre in Tirupati. (File Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Former minister and YSR Congress MLA Kodali Venkateswara Rao alias Nani, who has produced films with Junior NTR, advised Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh to hand over Telugu Desam to Jr. NTR.

Kodali Nani’s advice came after an uproar by fans of Junior NTR after TD national general-secretary Nara Lokesh extended an invitation to Jr. NTR to join the TD. “Telugu Desam belongs to Junior NTR’s grandfather N.T. Rama Rao. Who is Lokesh to invite Jr. NTR into the TD,” the film producer and former minister asked. He maintained that Chandrababu Naidu had, in fact, snatched TD from NTR through backstabbing.

Lokesh had welcomed his maternal cousin and Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popular as Junior NTR, to enter active politics through Telugu Desam while interacting with autorickshaw drivers and party cadre in Tirupati. They had asked Lokesh whether he would welcome Jr. NTR into active politics.

“Hundred per cent,” the TD national general-secretary responded, maintaining that all those who wish to see Andhra Pradesh change and be again at the top rank in development should enter politics.

Responding to the statement of Lokesh asking people to bring a change in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Kodali Nani retorted that there is a dire need to bring a change in TD. He said Naidu and Lokesh should be shown the exit and the party handed over to Junior NTR.

Supporters and fans of Junior NTR created a storm on social media platforms objecting to the invitation of Lokesh to Jr. NTR into the latter’s own party. The fans said they cannot forget the cruel way Naidu and other family members treated Junior NTR and his father Harikrishna when the latter wanted TD to be handed over to Jr. NTR, treating him as the real successor of TD founder NTR.

Former minister Nani asked: “Didn't Chandrababu insult Junior NTR's father Harikrishna? He spread propaganda that Harikrishna is a drunkard and a renegade. He had been removed from his minister and MP posts.

Nani pointed out that even after insulting Harikrishna, Naidu had taken the support of Jr. NTR in 2014 elections; but cast the popular actor aside after winning the assembly general elections. “During the oath-taking ceremony, Junior NTR had not been given any priority, but forced to sit in the gallery,” he pointed out.

The former minister claimed that Chandrababu and Lokesh have no confidence in garnering votes on their own. That is why they are craving for Junior NTR’s presence, so that they can take advantage of his image in the 2024 elections once again.

Nani went on to demand that Naidu organise Mahanadu of Telugu Desam and let Telugu Desam workers decide whether Lokesh or Junior NTR should lead TD in future.