Anurag Thakur hits out at KCR for failing Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Feb 27, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2023, 7:32 am IST
Union I&B, sports and youth affairs minister Anurag Singh Thakur and state BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar during the 'chit-chat with media' in Hyderabad (P Surendra/DC)
 Union I&B, sports and youth affairs minister Anurag Singh Thakur and state BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar during the 'chit-chat with media' in Hyderabad (P Surendra/DC)

Hyderabad: Stating that it would make no difference if corrupt leaders come out with allegations against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union I&B minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that the BRS government had failed to fulfill its promises to the people of the state.

Thakur lashed out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family and accused them of looting Telangana without any concern for the people. He hit out the empty promises with regard to a dalit Chief Minister, three acres of land for dalits, and double bedrooms for the poor.

"When Modi is trying to provide funds and benefits for Telangana, the Chief Minister is deliberately holding them back," he said while citing the huge funds provided for developing 5000 km national highways, railway lines, among others.

He said Karnataka had fared better than Telangana in encouraging startups and providing jobs to the unemployed youth.

On the Gautam Adani issue, the Union minister said that the Central government has a regulatory committee that looks into the issue and there was no need to politicise it.

On the national expansion plans of BRS, he wondered who the party chief was.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, brs government, telangana state chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, bharatiya janata party (bjp)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


