Nation Politics 26 Feb 2021 Telugu Desam release ...
Nation, Politics

Telugu Desam releases poll manifesto; promises better civic amenities

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 27, 2021, 1:56 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2021, 10:00 am IST
TD leader assured to cut old taxes by 50 percent in order to provide relief to the people from the price rise
TD Leader and MLC Nara Lokesh, State President K Atchham Naidu, Varla Ramaiah release the Municipality Elections Manifesto at the state office on Friday. (DC Image)
 TD Leader and MLC Nara Lokesh, State President K Atchham Naidu, Varla Ramaiah release the Municipality Elections Manifesto at the state office on Friday. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam released its manifesto with ten promises for the ensuing municipal elections.

Party general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh, after releasing the manifesto on Friday, asserted that YSR Congress leaders had no moral right to ask for votes in the municipal elections as the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has ignored civic amenities like roads, drainage, drinking water, health and housing needs of the people across cities and towns.

 

Lokesh appealed to the people to realise what damage the YSRC had done to the State since coming to power.

Addressing a press conference, he maintained that they had framed the manifesto after conducting a three-month long survey to understand the expectations of the urban people. He explained that the manifesto contained 10 promises beginning with their commitment to reopen Anna canteens across the state.

The TD leader assured to cut old taxes by 50 percent in order to provide relief to the people from the price rise. The other promises include clean towns, clean drinking water, job melas for unemployed youth, city beautification, pothole-less roads, permanent auto stands with toilets and drinking water, MEPMA meeting halls, TIDCO houses, salary hike for sanitation staff and free water connections.

 

He recalled how water contamination had caused a major health crisis in Eluru, which is the hometown of the Health Minister.

Attacking the Chief Minister's policies, Lokesh dared YSRC leaders to explain why Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was hiding in his Tadepalli palace all the time and solely dependent on the police and using backdoor methods.

He said that he would not hesitate to call Reddy a coward any number of times going by how he encouraged his party men to resort to all sorts of devious ways to pull out unanimous results in the panchayat elections.

 

Lokesh dismissed Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy as just an advisor who was drawing his salary from public funds and who had no right to criticise TD.

He said "I stand by my words. I just called Jagan Mohan Reddy a coward. He is just sitting in his Tadepalli palace and not coming out to solve people's problems. We did not threaten to hold him by the collar or shoot him in the middle of the road."

...
Tags: telugu desam party manifesto municipal polls, 10-point maninfesto telugu desam party, nara lokesh, jagan mohan reddy, civic amenities ignored by jagan, telugu desam held three-month survey to prepare municipal poll manifesto, sajjala, tadepalli palace
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The CEC said that in view of the Covid-19 safety protocols, candidates can file their nominations online and voting will be allowed for an additional hour. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

All set for Assembly elections in 4 states, Union territory

Veerraju said the BJP alliance will develop infrastructure in cities and towns under the centre’s Amrut (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme. — DC file photo

BJP seeks nominations afresh for forthcoming civic polls in AP

A big problem is that, through almost all the city limits, the roads were penetrated with the drainage system which would mean a lot of road repair after the new system is introduced. — DC representational image

Work on Kadapa underground drainage at snail’s pace

She said all arrangements were made to perform Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam across the state with Kondagattu as the focal point. DC file photo

MLC Kavitha to undertake Hanuman Chalisa program



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

All set for Assembly elections in 4 states, Union territory

The CEC said that in view of the Covid-19 safety protocols, candidates can file their nominations online and voting will be allowed for an additional hour. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Shah

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Patil meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, after BJP won the majority seats in Gujarat Municipal Elections, in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020. (PTI)

Indian govt expresses 'displeasure' over Twitter's delay in withholding accounts

A screen capture of one of the accounts that Twitter withheld (Image source: Twitter)

Congress is a divided and confused party: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham