Telugu Desam releases poll manifesto; promises better civic amenities

TD Leader and MLC Nara Lokesh, State President K Atchham Naidu, Varla Ramaiah release the Municipality Elections Manifesto at the state office on Friday. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam released its manifesto with ten promises for the ensuing municipal elections.

Party general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh, after releasing the manifesto on Friday, asserted that YSR Congress leaders had no moral right to ask for votes in the municipal elections as the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has ignored civic amenities like roads, drainage, drinking water, health and housing needs of the people across cities and towns.

Lokesh appealed to the people to realise what damage the YSRC had done to the State since coming to power.

Addressing a press conference, he maintained that they had framed the manifesto after conducting a three-month long survey to understand the expectations of the urban people. He explained that the manifesto contained 10 promises beginning with their commitment to reopen Anna canteens across the state.

The TD leader assured to cut old taxes by 50 percent in order to provide relief to the people from the price rise. The other promises include clean towns, clean drinking water, job melas for unemployed youth, city beautification, pothole-less roads, permanent auto stands with toilets and drinking water, MEPMA meeting halls, TIDCO houses, salary hike for sanitation staff and free water connections.

He recalled how water contamination had caused a major health crisis in Eluru, which is the hometown of the Health Minister.

Attacking the Chief Minister's policies, Lokesh dared YSRC leaders to explain why Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was hiding in his Tadepalli palace all the time and solely dependent on the police and using backdoor methods.

He said that he would not hesitate to call Reddy a coward any number of times going by how he encouraged his party men to resort to all sorts of devious ways to pull out unanimous results in the panchayat elections.

Lokesh dismissed Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy as just an advisor who was drawing his salary from public funds and who had no right to criticise TD.

He said "I stand by my words. I just called Jagan Mohan Reddy a coward. He is just sitting in his Tadepalli palace and not coming out to solve people's problems. We did not threaten to hold him by the collar or shoot him in the middle of the road."