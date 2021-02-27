Nation Politics 26 Feb 2021 Find solutions for e ...
Find solutions for emerging challenges with futuristic outlook: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 27, 2021, 12:45 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2021, 12:45 am IST
The CM said that he is looking forward to their recommendations on affordable housing for lower-income groups
The Chief Minister reiterated that his government will take forward all suggestions and recommendations that the conference makes after deliberations and put them to best use.
 The Chief Minister reiterated that his government will take forward all suggestions and recommendations that the conference makes after deliberations and put them to best use. — PTI file photo

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon town planners to come up with solutions for emerging challenges with a futuristic outlook, in accordance with sustainable development goals set up by the United Nations.

Inaugurating the 69th National Town and Country Planners Conference online at Vishakhapatnam on Friday, the CM said that he is looking forward to their recommendations on affordable housing for lower-income groups and reducing financial burden on the government owing to growing cost of land.

 

He expressed confidence that the three-day meet will come up with solutions pertinent to the state and country vis-à-vis the 17 sustainable goals set by the United Nations for 2030.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the issue of increasing greenhouse gases is a matter of serious concern. Water management is another issue requiring comprehensive planning, as cities are growing in multiple directions. He stated that the government is looking forward to develop the coastal region, utilising the vast stretch of 974 km of seashore. Even Visakhapatnam will be one of the beneficiaries of an integrated coastal development plan, he stated.

 

The Chief Minister reiterated that his government will take forward all suggestions and recommendations that the conference makes after deliberations and put them to best use. The meeting, organised by the Institute of Town Planners of India, is being attended by town planners, academics, researchers and directors of institutes from across the country.

Tags: national town and country planners conference, affordable housing, jagan mohan reddy, water management, town planners meet, visakhapatnam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


