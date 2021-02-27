CM KCR to convene emergency meet on Dharani portal

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will hold an emergency meeting of district collectors and senior revenue officials in a day or two to resolve issues being faced by people in carrying out transactions over the Dharani portal.

Although the CM launched Dharani on October 29 last year to make property transactions completely online and check corruption in the revenue department, people are continuing to suffer because of several procedural hurdles with regard to land transfers, mutations, errors in land data, land extent, ownership and so on.

Since its launch, several new features had been added to Dharani portal over the past three months. But some features had been removed abruptly without any notice, causing confusion and anxiety among property owners.

Even a feature to raise grievances was added on Dharani portal under ‘Applications for Land Matters’ in January. Following this, over six lakh complaints had been made from all districts in the state. However, without any notice, this link was removed all of a sudden recently. As a result, people are now worried about the status of their grievances.

Those who want to raise fresh complaints are also tense and anxious as they find no scope to register their grievance. That more than six lakh complaints had been made within a span of three weeks shows the magnitude of problems being faced by property owners due to Dharani.

The CM is calling for the meeting at Pragathi Bhawan to guide district collectors and revenue staff on making Dharani more user-friendly.

As of now, the Dharani portal is dealing only with agricultural land transactions. There is no clarity over when non-agriculture properties will be brought under Dharani due to a case pending in the High Court. For the time being, non-agriculture property transactions are being done under the old method.