Nation Politics 26 Feb 2020 Priyanka dubs govt&# ...
Nation, Politics

Priyanka dubs govt's silence on Kapil Mishra hate speech shameful

PTI
Published Feb 26, 2020, 2:28 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2020, 3:20 pm IST
What BJP leader Kapil Mishra has said is shameful and the government not doing anything is even more shameful
Priyanka Gandhi (ANI photo)
 Priyanka Gandhi (ANI photo)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said what BJP leader Kapil Mishra had said was “shameful” but the government's silence on it was even “more shameful”.

Speaking just minutes after Congress president Sonia Gandhi's press briefing where she demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, Priyanka appealed to all the people of Delhi to desist from violence.

 

“What BJP leader Kapil Mishra has said is shameful and the government not doing anything is even more shameful,” says Priyanka Gandhi.

She also appealed to the people of Delhi not to indulge in any violence as it is they who will suffer due to it. She also urged all Congress party workers to ensure that there is peace in the city.

Mishra had earlier made an open call to forcibly remove protesters from various protest sites.

...
Tags: priyanka gandhi, kapil mishra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Post-riots, BJP leaders bay for Kapil Mishra’s blood

Latest From Nation

Kapil Mishra (ANI file photo)

Delhi police’s ignorance of Kapil Mishra video stuns High Court

A shop sets ablaze by miscreants following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi, Wednesday. PTI photo

PM Modi calls for peace in Delhi after death toll climbs to 20

Congress President Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in northeast Delhi, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI photo

Conspiracy behind Delhi violence: Sonia at CWC meeting

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI image)

Kejriwal to rope in Army help as Delhi violence goes out of control



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Trump's clamorous, carefully choreographed India welcome was about Asian geopolitics

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a

TRS failed to give 2BHKs: A Revanth Reddy

A Revanth Reddy

Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26: BJP, Cong strength set to diminish

Counting will be held on the evening of March 26, an hour after the conclusion of polls.

Nobody will be asked parents' birthplace, Nitish writes to Centre to omit NPR clauses

RJD senior leader Rabri Devi presents a bouquet to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the first day of the Budget Session of the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

Convicted in rape case, BJP's Kuldeep Singh Sengar disqualified From UP Assembly

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a four-term MLA, was expelled by the BJP in August 2019 following furore after his name cropped up in a rape case. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham